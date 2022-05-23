Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Te Awamutu Courier

Lifestyle change tips the balance for couple

12 minutes to read
Dean Taylor
By
Dean Taylor

Editor

Over the course of my adult life my weight has fluctuated by 43kg – so what have I been doing wrong? More importantly, what have I been doing right to get back to a more

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.