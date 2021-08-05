Wilks Penny Motorcycles owner Mark Penny (right) presents Harold with the motorcycle which will be auctioned. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

Wilks Penny Motorcycles owner Mark Penny (right) presents Harold with the motorcycle which will be auctioned. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

The Waipā King Country Life Education Trust recently received a major donation from a local business to auction off at its fundraising dinner this month.

Wilks Penny Motorcycles has donated a Suzuki JR80 kids bike worth $3500, and on Wednesday Harold himself went down to the shop to collect the bike.

Waipā King Country Life Education Trust chairwoman Joanne Wansbone says they were excited to receive the donation.

"It's going to be a great auction prize for our fundraising evening," says Joanne.

Initially, owners Mark Penny and Ilana Wilks were asked if they would contribute just a small prize.

But Ilana says they wanted to do more to give back to the trust that has helped their children.

"Harold has been a big part of their world," says Ilana.

"It's really exciting to be able to do something like this, and really put something forward to the trust," says Mark.

Mark says the bike, a two-stroke, kick-start bike with five gears, is great for learners, and play riding and trail rides for kids aged 8-11.

It will be a part of the live auction on the night of the fundraising dinner, Saturday, August 28, at St Peter's Cambridge.

On the night there will also be a silent auction and a guest speaker, Anna Mowbray, a Cambridge local and the CEO of the major toy manufacturer Zuru.

Tickets for the event cost $120 and include dinner and a welcome drink.

Joanne says the fundraising evening is in efforts to keep the trust classrooms operating.

She says due to demand and growth in schools they now have two classrooms, and it costs them up to $200,000 a year to keep them on the road.

Life Education is New Zealand's largest health education provider in schools and topics covered include mental health and wellbeing, bullying, substance use and obesity.