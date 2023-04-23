Kihikihi's newest playground at John Rochfort Park. Photo / Supplied

Kihikihi’s newest playground will be celebrated with a formal opening at the end of this month.

Work to transform John Rochfort Park on the corner of Hall and Bryce streets began in February this year and will culminate with a formal opening on Saturday, April 29, 2pm-4pm.

Community services manager Brad Ward said John Rochfort Park was a great spot in the heart of Kihikihi surrounded by residential housing. The new playground will be a popular spot for the community and visitors, especially local tamariki, he said.

“This will be a great opportunity to have the community come together and celebrate. "

John Rochfort Park playground is one of many new playgrounds across the district being redeveloped by Waipā District Council as part of its renewal and development programme. There is $3.68 million for playground upgrades and $4.26m for new play spaces budgeted in the 2021-2031 Long-Term Plan.

In the past year, Waipā District Council has updated a portion of Pioneer Park in Te Awamutu and the Lake Te Koo Utu senior playground in Cambridge. Council has also built the new Centennial Park parkour and skatepark in Te Awamutu, a new playground at Te Awamutu’s Swarbrick Park and refreshed and upgraded the skatepark in Cambridge – formally opened just last month.

“The next playground set for an upgrade is at Rewi Maniapoto Reserve in Kihikihi and we’re hoping work on the Te Awamutu War Memorial Park playground will begin at the start of next year.”

There will be plenty of fun to be had for families at the John Rochfort Park event with a scavenger hunt, music, food trucks and face painting.

New play features at the playground include a wooden tree house, giant mushrooms, a bee rocker, timber play material, a spinning seat, double bay swings and in-ground trampolines.

For more information on the event visit www.whatsonwaipa.co.nz.