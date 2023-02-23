McDonald's Kihikihi Speedway club member Caleb Smith (98k) ready for action. Photo / Supplied

McDonald’s Kihikihi Speedway club member 98K Caleb Smith, 13, put in a great shift at the Wholesale Tyres Ministocks in Paradise at Rotorua earlier this month to come away first overall.

The Te Kūiti-based qualifier had three heats for the junior ministock championship.

Part of the Smith Boys Racing Team, the family has two ministocks and a stock car.

“We were affected quite badly from all the flooding. A day before the championship, that car was going nowhere,” says dad Jason Smith.

“We worked until midnight the night before. We had the motor out and the gearbox apart. The clutch was fried basically. It was a big shift to even get him there - that makes it even more remarkable – and then he won.”

Heat one saw Smith finish third after starting in grid 2 with 972r Jimmy Crawford taking the spoils.

Heat two saw a series of accidents littering the infield with cars but after a long delay on the red lights, Smith took the victory after starting in grid 15.

Then the final heat saw him secure fifth place from grid 24.

Already ahead in the standings, Smith took the championship overall based on points from third heat winner 52p Joblin with 972r Crawford completing the podium with the bronze.

“We thought this would be a big ask to maintain his championship lead. He drove an unbelievable race, passed five cars before the first corner and run a race that surprised everyone,” says mechanic and sponsor John Knowles.

“[He] kept his run clean and planned his overtaking to perfection picking off 19 cars for a fifth place finish. This was enough to keep his points lead to win the championship. It is several years since a Kihikihi driver has won this.”

Knowles says there were 168 entries from all over the country and the team is extremely proud of what Smith has achieved.

Smith is one to watch for the future and the team is always on the lookout for sponsors.

For more information or if you’re interested in sponsorship, message them on Facebook - Smith Boys Racing team.