Kihikihi site eyed for housing potential and new skatepark

Stockade Reserve in Kihikihi is currently home to Te Awamutu Riding for the Disabled, but could become a housing development and skatepark. Photo / Dean Taylor

More housing – and a potential new site for a skatepark – are on the cards for Kihikihi.

On Tuesday, Waipā District Council’s (WDC) Finance and Corporate committee approved the first step in developing the four-hectare Stockade Reserve in the centre of town.

The reserve bordered by Whitmore, Hall, Grey and Rolleston Sts has been identified as a potential site for new housing. Consideration will also be given to building a brand new skatepark on the site. Other potential sites for a skatepark, already investigated in Kihikihi, have so far proven unsuitable.

WDC deputy chief executive Ken Morris said Stockade Reserve has historically been used by Te Awamutu Riding for the Disabled. But a recently purchased council-owned property in Kihikihi’s Herbert St would be made available for riding, freeing Stockade Reserve up for much-needed housing and the promised skatepark.

“It’s early days, so there’s a lot of work to do yet. But the decision to fund a master plan for the site means we can now take the first step to see what can be achieved.

Stockade Reserve, in the middle of Kihikihi is being eyed up for new housing and a skatepark. Photo / Supplied

Ken confirmed there were no plans for high-density housing on the site, which also accommodates existing council water infrastructure. He said it was too early to say how many houses, and of what type, might be built. That would emerge when a master plan from Waipā-based architects was complete. Community consultation would be a critical part of drafting a master plan, he said.

“Council’s vision is for pleasant, medium-density housing that would be designed alongside the community. We don’t want something plonked in the middle of town that’s not supported.”

A master plan was unlikely to be available before August this year.