Minis lined the main street outside the Regent Theatre for the screening of 'Goodbye Pork Pie'. Photo / Chris Hawkins

In a roundabout way, KidsCan charity will be better off by $630 following the screening of classic Kiwi film Goodbye Pork Pie at The Regent on Sunday.

Like The Three Blind Mice, who left on the Bangers To Bluff fundraiser on Tuesday, Te Awamutu’s John Harty and Team Harty Mechanical are also driving the length of New Zealand for charity.

They are taking part in the 2023 Pork Pie Charity Run - their fifth time doing the event - to raise funds for KidsCan.

I have written about Team Harty Mechanical and the Pork Pie Charity Run before, and this time I felt I could help with the fundraising through some of my contacts.

As a member of the trust which operates the Regent Theatre, I proposed screening the film and donating the proceeds as part of our charitable purpose. Trustees agreed, and manager Paige Larianova set about organising the event.

I also encouraged fellow members of the Te Awamutu Rod & Custom Club to support the event.

Movie-goers settle in for the Kiwi classic 'Goodbye Pork Pie' on Sunday. Photo / Paige Larianova / Courier graphic

Tania Higgie from Harty Mechanical said John and the team were very happy with the event.

Minis lined one side of Alexandra Street and hot-rods the other as the groups came together for a fun afternoon.

“Everyone was happy and enjoyed the day,” said Tania.

“We really want to thank the hot-rodders for supporting our fundraiser.”

Members of the public also turned out, and Team Harty Mechanical added to the pool with a bucket collection and raffle sales.

The movie was a reasonable $10 per person - the 63 attendees meaning $630 will be added to Team Harty Mechanical’s fundraising pot and eventually find its way to KidsCan.

To donate towards the fund directly, or to find out more about the charity, go to porkpiecharityrun.org.nz/page/HartyMechanical.

Next week, we present the story of a Te Awamutu man who also travelled from the top of the North Island to the bottom of the South Island - by bike.