Pork Pie Mini Chairty Run returns to raise funds for KidsCan

Te Awamutu's John Harty is 'driving his bloody 1978 Mini Clubman to Invercargill' for KidsCan in the 2023 Pork Pie Charity Run. Photo / Dean Taylor

He’ll be driving a little car on a big trip - but Te Awamutu’s John Harty isn’t phased by the challenge that is the Pork Pie Mini Charity Run.

When John sets off in March, it will be the fifth time he has taken on the charity event, which replicates the route from the classic Kiwi movie Goodbye Pork Pie.

Undertaking the epic 2500-kilometre journey from Paihia to Invercargill will take the teams six days.

A fighting spirit, a good dose of Kiwi ingenuity and a comprehensive toolbox will be key to going the distance for intrepid drivers from all over New Zealand, Australia and the UK, with some cars dating back to the 1960s.

Team Harty Mechanical will be representing Te Awamutu as John drives his 1978 Mini Clubman.

“I keep doing it because it is a lot of fun,” says John.

“The classics are uncomfortable, they’re noisy, they’re not very powerful, but they’re fun to drive.

“They turn corners like they’re on rails, and the character of it just puts a smile on your face.”

He says you make lots of friends on the trip, and even having the Mini at the Te Awamutu workshop puts smiles on customers’ faces.

The biennial event began in 2009, and KidsCan has been chosen as the event’s charity partner for the fourth time running.

KidsCan provides children living in hardship with food, raincoats, shoes and health items, so nothing stops them from learning.

Details of the route, and stopping points, will be published before the event starts, as there will be chances in the region to view the amazing convoy of Minis en route.

Meanwhile, fundraising is already under way, with Team Harty Mechanical taking cash donations at their office in their new purpose-built workshop at 879 Factory Road.

Donations can also be made to the local team at porkpiecharityrun.org.nz/page/HartyMechanical.