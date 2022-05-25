George Karl placed third in the funniest photo competition with this image. Photo/Supplied.

George Karl placed third in the funniest photo competition with this image. Photo/Supplied.

Kāwhia Boating & Angling Club recently participated in the New Zealand Sport Fishing Council's Youth Nationals competition, held during the school holiday from April 15 to April 30.

Back in February, there was the NZSFC Game Fish Nationals, which is open to everyone.

The kids felt they needed their own competition so they formed a committee around New Zealand and organised this fishing competition for youth to participate in.

The two age categories set up were for primary school age children, 0-12 years, and for high school youth aged 13-17.

Kāwhia Boating & Angling Clubs youth anglers did particularly well at reeling in awards, finishing seventh overall in the interclub competition. All points were gathered from fish participants caught throughout the tournament.

Most of the fish the Kāwhia youth members caught were from inside Kāwhia Harbour, only the skipjack tuna, mahi mahi, kingfish and a couple of snapper were caught outside the entrance.

The Club Champion Angler for the primary group was George Karl, who is 6. In a photo competition for marine and funny photos, George placed third with one of the funniest primary photos.

Josh LaFranchie with his Gurnard which earned him his top placing. Photo/Supplied.

Josh LaFranchie was Kāwhia Boating & Angling Clubs Champion Angler for the high school group.

In the high school all-tackle gurnard section, Kāwhia Boating & Angling Club took up the top of the placings with Josh LaFranchie, followed in second place by Billy Ouston.

Caleb Harty caught the 11.635kg kingfish in the primary group, scoring 116.35, which won him the overall champion for the whole competition for kingfish.

Caleb Harty with his 11.635-kilo Kingfish. Photo/Supplied.

Riley Bird placed first in the heaviest fish section for the primary group catching a mahi mahi, he also placed first and second in the skipjack & tuna category.

Doug Taucher, the organiser and weighmaster for Kāwhia Boating & Angling Club Youth Nationals event, said that "our little club did really well and it was really cool to see the excitement not only with the kids but with the parents, we were all buzzing".