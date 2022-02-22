A happy Kaipaki Green cricket team after their victory over Eastlink Black. Photo / Supplied

Kaipaki Gold v Eastlink

Kaipaki Gold took on Eastlink in weekend cricket, winning the toss, and captain Dylan Jeffries had no hesitation in deciding to bat first.

Kaipaki opened with Jeffries and Mac Gilkison.

Jeffries, who made 35 last week, backed this up with a well-put-together 33.

He was supported by Gilkison making 14 to give Kaipaki Gold a solid start.

All-rounders Dharmik Desai (37) and Trent Butler (19) continued the momentum.

The experienced Shane Whittaker chipped in with 15 to continue his consistent run with bat in hand.

Kaipaki Gold made 165-9 off 35 overs.

They have been magnificent with ball in hand this season.

Desai, who has been a consistent wicket-taker for the past two seasons, was sensational taking 5-14 off six overs.

Desai was backed up by Jeffries who for the second week in a row put in a great all-round effort taking 3-30 off seven overs.

Others to shine with ball in hand were Butler 1-19 off three overs and Mark Dutton with 1-40.

In the field, Lance Lee was sharp behind the stumps and Whittaker was energetic.

Wayne Robinson showed great leadership in the field.

Eastlink were all out for 134.

A great result from Kaipaki Gold beating top-of-table Eastlink.

Whittaker said it was the best all-round performance from a Kaipaki side during his three seasons playing for them.

Kaipaki Green v Eastlink Black

A strong Kaipaki Green team arrived at Raymond Park on the eastern side of Hamilton on Saturday to take on Eastlink Black.

A sight to behold was the return of White Fern Nat Burrows to the baggy green and gold cap.

Kaipaki Green took the field first.

Eastlink started superbly at the top of the order with batsman Khan scoring 101.

Khan was supported by Rathore with 35 and Tahir Khan with 26.

Kaipaki Green looked like they could be in for a long day in the field but they fought back.

Led by the bowling of Sean Gutry who took 2-36 off his seven overs, other bowlers to feature were Josh Rush with the figures of 4-52 and Sean Bonenkamp with 2-25 off six well directed overs.

Eastlink Black were restricted to 239, being bowled out in the 31st over.

When it came to Kaipaki's turn to bat, let's put it this way - if you were a local deciding to go for a walk around Raymond Park you were in danger of getting hit by a cricket ball.

Opener and co-captain Conor Stuthridge, who last year scored three amazing centuries, grabbed another on Saturday.

Stuthridge hit the Eastlink bowlers to all parts of Raymond Park, scoring 143 off just 77 balls, including 18 x 4s and 6 x 6s.

He had support from Bonenkamp who rounded off a fine all-round game with 56 off 38 balls including 8 x 4s and 2 x 6s.

To round off a magnificent victory for Kaipaki, Burrows finished the job off for Kaipaki Green with 34 off 36 balls including 6 x 4s.

A great result for Kaipaki, meaning both club teams recorded fantastic wins.

Kaipaki XI v Northern Districts Māori

One of the Kaipaki Cricket calendar highlights is the match between Kaipaki XI and Northern Districts Māori.

As the two captains, Dylan Jeffries and Leighton Parsons, strode to the middle of Kaipaki Oval you could feel the excitement around the ground.

Captain Jeffries, playing in his 120th game for Kaipaki, won the toss and decided to field first.

ND Maori opened up with the ever-impressive Parsons and young all-rounder Josh Hill.

What an opening partnership it was. Parsons, who has scored four hundreds in his last four outings at Kaipaki Oval, made a valuable 84, before he was dismissed by Paul Williams with his little off-spinners.

At the other end, Hill made it to 81 before being dismissed by Trent Butler.

Butler bowled magnificently and troubled all the ND Māori batsman, ending up with 3-26 off his eight overs.

ND Māori player Mitchell Kane scored a well-put-together 25 before he was dismissed by Captain Jeffries with his left-arm spinners.

Jeffries backed up his bowling efforts by saving many a run, charging around the field to lift his team.

Kaipaki worked hard to pull the ND Māori score back after they had dismissed both Parsons and Hill.

Andrew McLean was impressive bowling five tight overs for 16, and Josh Dinan took 1-27 off seven overs.

Ryan Preston, in his 99th game for Kaipaki, wicket kept for the 40 overs, worked hard for his team.

ND Māori made 247-6.

The Kaipaki nation put on a magnificent lunch spread for their visitors, hoping this might slow them down.

Kaipaki opened the batting with Corey Hyde and Sean Bonenkamp.

Bonenkamp looked dangerous early on, driving superbly and was not afraid to lift the ball.

Hyde was watchful, but once he got into his work was powerful on the cut shot.

Bonenkamp made 21 and Hyde 25.

Dinan looked good at the crease and was supported by David Fox who was dismissed for 15.

When Dinan went for 26, Kaipaki were in a spot of bother.

This brought Captain Jeffries and experienced rugby coach James Porter to the wicket.

These two put on 80, Jeffries was busy at the crease, keeping the bowlers guessing, and hit 7 x 4s and a 6 during an entertaining 5.

At the other end Porter, a left-hander, was powerful through the leg side during his 40, winding back the clock to his younger days when he represented Bay of Plenty at age-group level.

Towards the end of the innings, McLean hit the ball crisply during his 22.

Kaipaki were to fall short but kept ND Māori out in the field for their 40 overs.

ND Māori turned last year's result around, after Kaipaki won by nine wickets but it's always a game played in great spirit, as many of the ND Māori players have represented Kaipaki in the past.

Congratulations to Kaipaki scribe David Fox who brought up game number 100 for the Kaipaki nation.