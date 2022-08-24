Graphic showing what the proposed new Kāinga Ora homes at 402, 418 and 436 Hazelmere Crescent may look like. Photo / Supplied

Kāinga Ora is planning to build 24 new homes over four sites in Te Awamutu over the next two years.

There's a strong demand for state housing in Te Awamutu with 102 whānau on the Ministry of Social Development Housing Register for Waipā as of June 2022

They are holding a community drop-in session with the community on Wednesday, August 31 between 4.30pm-6pm, at Kāinga Aroha Community House on 301 Bank St, Te Awamutu, to let the community know what's planned and receive further community feedback on these proposed homes.

These modern, warm and dry homes will help provide Te Awamutu whānau in need of housing with a place to call home.

The new homes which are proposed would be a mix of two to four bedroom homes and either single or double storey homes.

Their plan is to build these new homes at the following addresses:

828-858 Hazelmere Cres – three existing houses on neighbouring properties are planned to be replaced with 10 new homes. 891 and 909 Hazelmere Cres – two houses are planned to be replaced with four new homes. 402, 418, 436 Hazelmere Cres – three houses are planned to be replaced with six new homes. 1340 and 1360 Rewi St – two houses are planned to be replaced with four new homes The homes will be fully insulated, with double glazing, carpets and curtains.

Each home will have an easy-to-maintain landscaped and fenced private section with a garden. All homes will have allocated off-street parking, with two spaces each for the larger homes and one space each for the smaller homes.

"We're pleased to be able to share our plans for 24 new warm and dry homes across four sites for people in Te Awamutu most in need of housing, with these the first new state homes in this area in a generation," says regional director Waikato, Kāinga Ora – Homes and Communities Mark Rawson.

"We're planning to redevelop some of our own existing properties next to each other and where there are older houses, to provide more homes for whānau.

"We've already been in conversations with the community around these opportunities, and are keen to receive more feedback at our drop-in session next week. We look forward to hearing from people about what is important to them as we look to develop better, brighter homes and thriving communities."

Construction of the homes

The 10 homes to be constructed at 828-858 Hazelmere Cres will be built on site.

The remaining 14 homes will be constructed using an innovative and faster approach to building.

This will see them built off site in a factory, and then transported to the site and installed and connected to services. Porches, decks and timber fencing will be built on site.

They will be made of weatherboard-style cladding, have Coloursteel roofs, and be in a range of mixed earth-tone colours. The homes would be delivered by truck overnight in stages.

What's happening

Kāinga Ora – Homes and Communities will be moving their customers living in the current homes to other homes as suitable ones are found. Following this demolition of the houses will get under way.

Who will live in the new homes

Sixteen of the homes will be for people needing a permanent long-term home, with Kāinga Ora matching homes to people on the Housing Register.

These would be their long term homes, with priority given to those in greatest need of a home, and considering location due to work, whānau, education and other factors.

Those who have lived in the homes at these locations would have the opportunity to return to live in the new homes if they wished.

Eight of the homes will be for supported (transitional) housing where people receive wraparound support and are helped to find a more permanent place to live.

Head along to the community drop-in session and find out more, ask questions and give feedback on the proposed developments.

Feedback closes on Friday, September 2, and can be given at the drop-in session.

Resource consent will be lodged with Waipā District Council in September.

Subject to consents, work could start on site in late 2022, with completion of the new homes from early 2023. They will continue to keep you up to date with progress.

To find out more about our other planned developments across Waikato please visit kaingaora.govt.nz/waikato.