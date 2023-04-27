Kāinga Ora hoping to build 32 new homes for those aged 55-plus

A potential style for the houses.

In 2017, Waipā District Council purchased 1262 Cambridge Road, intending to develop it for affordable housing, including housing for the elderly.

There is a significant shortage of affordable housing in the Waipā district.

The location was considered ideal for the elderly because services like a supermarket, banks and medical centres are close by.

The council has been approached by Government agency Kāinga Ora to purchase a portion of this land to provide housing for Waipā people aged over 55.

One of the key benefits the council considers the proposal will deliver is that Kāinga Ora has the means to build on the land much faster than the council could, meaning housing will be available sooner for those who most need it.

It will also give over-55s in our district an opportunity to live independently, affordably and, ideally, close to family or support.

Funds derived from the land sale would be used to repay the debt on the original purchase of this land, with the remaining balance available for potential investment in other community projects.

Of the 3.75-hectare piece of land, Kāinga Ora has offered to buy 1.4ha from the council.

A potential layout for Cambridge Road.

Kāinga Ora regional director for the Waikato, Mark Rawson, says, “Kāinga Ora is pleased to be working with the Waipā District Council on the potential purchase of a portion of land in Te Awamutu. The potential purchase of this land would allow Kāinga Ora to develop approximately 30 one and two-bedroom homes on the site.”

Kāinga Ora is planning to build 32 new homes over six sites in Te Awamutu over the next two years.

If the sale goes ahead, more detailed concept plans will be developed by Kāinga Ora and provided to the Community Board.

While the council supports the sale in principle, a confirmed agreement has yet to be made.

Before any agreement is reached, the council wants to seek the views of neighbouring residents and the wider community.

A targeted engagement programme commenced on April 19 with a letter drop to neighbouring residents. Comments can be made on this proposal at www.waipadc.govt.nz/haveyoursay or via a hard-copy feedback form - ensure you have your say by 5pm on Thursday, May 11.

An information session is also being held on Thursday, April 27 at the Burchell Pavilion, next to the Te Awamutu i-Site (1 Gorst Avenue) from 4 to 7pm. There will be representatives from Kāinga Ora and the council there to answer any questions.

“We will await the outcome of the public consultation process and continue our discussions with the council and the local community,” adds Mark.