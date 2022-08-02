James and Vanessa Clark, owners of Fresh Choice Te Awamutu and co-organisers of the event, with Laura Saunders (middle) and Jacob Carey in the Fresh Choice delivery van. Photo / Kate Durie

Fresh Choice has teamed up with I Am Hope and Gumboot Up Te Awamutu to bring you a BBQ Brekkie to raise money for mental health.

Money raised goes directly to I Am Hope's Gumboot Friday, which helps those 25 and under to receive free counselling. Brekkie is a gold coin donation.

It will be held on Friday, August 5, from 8am to 9.30am, at the Fresh Choice carpark, 39 Rewi St, Te Awamutu.

Fresh Choice owners James and Vanessa Clark generously reached out to Laura asking if Gumboot Up Te Awamutu would be interested in co-organising the BBQ Breakfast. They have also donated two $100 gift cards to go towards the raffle.

"If we want the mental health of NZ to improve, it makes sense to focus on our kids. By supporting Gumboot Friday and coming together as a community we can make a difference," says event co-organiser Laura Saunders.

Start the day off right and come on down on the way to school or work, grab a photo, and have some kai, while supporting a good cause.

The atmosphere is set to be family friendly, fun and uplifting.

Mental health advocate, television personality, and former comedian Mike King will turn up at 8.30am to show his support for the event. Mike and his team will be welcomed with a performance from the Te Awamutu Kapa Haka Group.

I Am Hope was founded by Mike King. It aims to promote positive societal change in mental health throughout New Zealand and fund private care and counselling for young people "stuck in the mud" on waiting lists.

It is recommended that children arrive at 8am so they have plenty of time to have some kai, walk through the balloon, listen to the music while meeting Mike King and grab a quick photo, before heading off to school.

Mike King is scheduled to say a few words.

The Hoops and Scoop Caravan and Miss Maisy Coffee co will be there serving food and drinks; $1 of every coffee and doughnut sold will be donated to I Am Hope.

There is $3799 of raffles and spot prizes to win, donated by 32 businesses and two community members.

Better Eggs has kindly offered to donate all the eggs for the BBQ.

Laura, a Te Awamutu business owner and mum, is extremely passionate about advocating for mental health. When she posted to the community via Facebook to see who would be interested in doing a fundraiser, she received a lot of messages of support.

"We want anyone struggling to feel safe and supported in our community. The more people who speak up and normalise mental health, the easier it'll be for others to reach out for a korero,

"It's been incredible talking to people and hearing their stories. Everyone agrees that this cause is very important and they want to be a part of the change," says Laura.

She says everyone can play a part and they don't have to contribute financially if they don't want to.



"We understand people and small businesses have had it tough over the last few years and we don't want to put pressure on them - even just sharing the event on socials to help us spread the word.

"Of course, we want to raise as much money as we can for Gumboot Friday, but we also want everyone to come together, share some laughs and promote a culture of kindness," says Laura.

There will be more events in the works before Gumboot Friday is held on November 4. If businesses have any ideas or sales promotions in their own stores, feel free to reach out to Gumboot Up Te Awamutu and they will help get the word out.



"It would be awesome if anyone or any local businesses considering donating to Gumboot Friday, to do so through our Givealittle page Gumboot UP Te Awamutu. How cool would it be to have a whole community's efforts all together with all the different contributions listed," says Laura.

"There is power in numbers, so the more the merrier! Let's stand together for our loved ones, for anyone struggling and to show our kids how much we care. We are all stronger together."



Donate to www.givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/a-small-town-with-a-big-heart-working-together.