Pakeke Lion John Turnwald (left) receives his 50 years of service to Lions pin from club president Myrtle McDowell and Tamahere Lions Club president Eoin Hicks. Photo/Supplied

Local Lion John Turnwald, who lives in Ōhaupō, has been acknowledged for his 50 years of service to the Lions movement.

John has served as president of the Te Awamutu Pakeke Lions from 2014 to 2016, as well as being a valued member for 14 years.

"It was an honour to be awarded the 50-year pin from the world president Douglas X. Alexander, from the USA," says John.

Pakeke clubs are for older people and take their name from a Māori word that refers to a mature person. Pakeke clubs operate the same as any Lions club.

"I have enjoyed the fellowship of Lions over the years, and have made very many special friends. I would like the pay tribute to my late wife Bev, who helped me in many Lions projects."

He joined the Hamilton Lions Club in 1968, which at that time had a lot of active members that were avid fundraisers. The club also had many good city contacts.

They ran Trash N Treasure shows at the Hamilton Showgrounds, now known as the Claudelands event centre, where the goods were donated.

"This was in the days before garage sales," says John.

During his time in the Hamilton branch, they helped with many community projects, for example, the playground at Hamilton Lake.

John was also involved in fundraising for 'Jaws of Life' to be donated to the fire service. It has been used many a time to pry open vehicles after an accident and save lives.

"We also helped with setting up the Ryder-Cheshire Foundation that provides homes for the disabled, because there wasn't a lot of government funding in those days, so we were happy to do that," says John.

One of his most notable projects while involved with the Lions has been the establishment of the Lions Cancer Lodge at Waikato Hospital. The lodge allowed patients to stay free of charge while receiving treatment.

He recalls a lot of nights when the Lions and ladies would catch a bus and attend seminars and have a lot of fun as a group.

Lions clubs also sponsored fundraising evenings, John recalls Sir Richard Hadlee as a speaker and an evening with the Olympic rowers the Evers-Swindell twins.

In 2006, John joined his present club the Te Awamutu Pakeke Lions and continues to love fundraising for the Waipā community.

He enjoys the Christmas sleigh raffle, which is made up of donated goods from the Te Awamutu Business Community.

Pakeke Lions distribute the money raised to charities throughout the district.

"We bring all the money that we have raised back into the district," says current president Myrtle McDowell.

Some charities they donate to are St Johns, Westpac Air Ambulance, Te Awamutu Volunteer Fire Brigade, Cancer Lodge and many others.

The Te Awamutu Pakeke Lions have money in their reserve after being unable to do the sleigh raffle last year, and in May this year, they are set to give some money to local charities.