Memorial to the Alexandra Racing Club and Pirongia Boxing Day Races, funded by a bequest from Molly Dawson who, with her brother jack Macky, bred the 1965 Melbourne Cup winner Light Fingers. Photo / Dean Taylor

At the beginning of 2019, long-serving sports editor Colin Thorsen wrote “The future of Pirongia’s Boxing Day race meeting is in serious jeopardy after a disappointing crowd of only 1500 paid at the gate on December 26.”

That statement turned out to be a reality when at the 2019 AGM it was decided no more Boxing Day Races would be held. The Alexandra Racing Club, believed to have been formed in 1872, would continue in recess.

A final hurrah was held for the Pirongia Boxing Day Races at the Pirongia Golf Club where the meetings were held – a chance for the local families that had long histories with the 150-year-old club and tradition of the meeting to gather, reminisce and close a chapter on the historic event.

Guests catch up and reminisce about the past glories of the Pirongia Boxing Day Races. Photo / Dean Taylor

As well as the collective memories of the thousands of people who attended the annual event, two tangible legacies were presented at the gathering.





A monument to the races has been constructed at the clubrooms, made possible by a bequest from Molly Dawson (nee Macky), volunteers and support from local businesses.

Molly, with her brother Jack, bred Light Fingers, winner of the 1965 Melbourne Cup.

In 1982 the main trophy was the Pirongia Light Fingers Cup, and then from 1997 the Molly Dawson Memorial Light Fingers Cup.

Secondly, a book was launched – A Salute to the Past: The Story of the Pirongia Boxing Day Races researched, compiled and written by Pirongia historian Alan Hall.

It is this book which features Colin Thorsen’s words about the event.

He said while it was a ‘job’ it quickly became a labour of love.

“My wife Bronwyn and I only considered that our holidays had begun once we attended the picnic races on Boxing Day.”

Colin is just one of a number of people to record their thoughts about the races at the end of the book.

Another is Alexandra Racing Club president Bush Macky, who gives some insight into the decision-making that led to the end of racing.

He said when considering the future of the race meeting, an on-site meeting was held with a board member of New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing to establish the future health and safety requirements and whether the club would be financially capable of meeting those needs.

Bush said it became clear the club would not be able to afford the required upgrades.

“At that stage, we realised that bureaucratic requirements had developed to a point where our country picnic meeting was no longer viable.”

Previously Alexandra Racing Club secretary Charlie Coles had reported the club had run at a loss.

“We simply can’t keep going and lose money,” he said.

“Numbers attending have gone down rapidly in recent years, making it hard to pay for things as our only real income is at the gate.

“There is no one particular reason for the dwindling crowd numbers.”

Charlie said lifestyles have changed, people travel more now and there are more things to do.

“Boxing Day sales don’t help either,” he said.

Prior to the 2018 meeting, there had been a last-minute cancellation, and before that the meeting only broke even because of community grants.

Costs had risen dramatically over the years and grants were harder to come by to make the books balance.

Major costs were the traffic management plan and control on the day, gate and crowd security to cope with the alcohol licensing laws, advertising, sound system, St John Ambulance attendance, waste disposal, portable toilets, money security and printing of the tote tickets and racebook.

A Salute to the Past: The Story of the Pirongia Boxing Day Races.

A Salute to the Past: The Story of the Pirongia Boxing Day Races traces the story of amateur horse racing through to modern-day events – as they related to life in the village of Alexandra (Pirongia).

The first known races, held when the village was only newly settled, led to the formation of the club and a country race meeting tradition that continued for over a century and a half.

Alexandra Racing Club president Bush Macky speaking at the wind up function and book launch. Photo / Dean Taylor

Bush Macky describes the book as “excellent” and says the story mirrors the development of the country and our lifestyles over 150 years, as we grew from pioneering settlers to the nation we are today.

He also reflects that the pioneering spirit, with little hindrance from governments of the time, allowed people to make things happen and get things done – unlike today.

Alan Hall chronicles the unique annual event with anecdotes from those who know the races the best, illustrated with photographs, both public and private collections, which show how the races grew to be such a popular attraction.

A Salute to the Past: The Story of the Pirongia Boxing Day Races forms another important chapter in the history of the Pirongia and Waipā district.

Copies are available from The Pirongia Heritage & Information Centre, Paper Plus Te Awamutu or by contacting Charlie Coles, 871 9880 or ccoles@xtra.co.nz