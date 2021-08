Emergency services were called to a vehicle-related incident near the intersection of Mellsop Road. Photo / Google Maps

Waikato Police are investigating following the death of a person on Owairaka Valley Rd in the Waipā District in the early hours of this morning, August 12.

Emergency services were called to the vehicle-related incident near the intersection of Mellsop Rd around 2.30am.

Sadly one person was located deceased at the scene.

A section of Owairaka Valley Rd is closed and diversions are in place.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.