Graeme and Joanne Wansbone (left) from GW Accountants and Sarah-Jane Young and Melissa Purcell from Initiom Limited. Photo/Kate Durie

GW Accountants was formed in 2018 by Graeme and Joanne Wansbone. Graeme has been practising in Te Awamutu since 1980 and has been privileged to share in the business journeys of many clients over that time.

Graeme and Joanne are ready to step back now and have sold their business to Initiom Limited. Their highly skilled and loyal team are staying with the business and providing continuity of client service. The business will continue to operate from the GW Accountants premises at 195 Mahoe St.



Initiom Limited is a Hamilton-based accounting firm that started life in Te Awamutu.

Regan Brown purchased Initiom 16 years ago and moved the business to Hamilton.

Sarah-Jane Young has been with Initiom longer than Regan and is now the Te Awamutu-based partner. She lives in Pirongia and has enjoyed "coming home" to Te Awamutu.

"We aim to build great relationships with our clients. We love to work in partnership to help achieve business goals and provide great information, to aid in decision making," says Sarah-Jane.

They hope to work alongside businesses of all sizes who value a relationship with their advisers.

"We are enjoying meeting the many people who are long-term clients and/or long-term Waipa residents. The local connections run deep for so many."

Graeme and Joanne are delighted to have joined forces with Sarah-Jane and Regan. They have formed a strong working relationship with them and are pleased to see their team working happily in their new environment.

Looking after their team, as well as continued excellent client service, were strong motivating factors for Graeme and Joanne in choosing a successor.