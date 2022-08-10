Wayne Allan (left) and Tony Quickfall are concerned the Government's Housing Supply Bill throws key planning rules out of the window. Photo / Supplied

Housing changes being forced upon Cambridge, Te Awamutu and Kihikihi could be tragic for Waipā's special small-town character, says a council planning boss.



But Council's hands are tied as, alongside big cities like Hamilton and Auckland, the district is being forced to bring in fast-tracked law changes that could have three houses, three storeys high, going up on a single section without needing a resource consent or permission from neighbours.



Waipā is caught up in a raft of law changes – supported by both major political parties – that aim to have more houses built faster in high-growth areas. The changes are forcing some councils, including Waipā, to increase housing density by dramatically relaxing planning rules.

Three into one on Vaile/Palmer St corner, an example of how Council is already addressing land and housing shortages. Photo / Supplied

Waipā's elected councillors have opposed the changes, making a direct plea to government to drop the one-size-fits-all approach. But the pleas have fallen on deaf ears. Today council's planning experts advised councillors they were required "by law" to notify a change to Waipā's district plan, introducing new residential zone standards in the district's biggest three towns.

Group manager district growth and regulatory services Wayne Allan said he had never seen such a heavy-handed approach to planning issues.



"Essentially, we have been told that any submissions which seek to amend or delete the new density standards will be considered out of scope. That is highly unusual and means our towns are in for fundamental changes to how they look and feel," Wayne said.



"This change lumps Cambridge, Te Awamutu and Kihikihi in huge cities like Auckland; it's simply nonsensical."



He said council was already working hard to enable more housing, faster.

Intensive housing at Cambridge's Lakewood. Photo / Supplied

"We're not against multi-unit developments at all; we're already working alongside developers to increase the supply and range of housing options in the district. But government would have got a better result by working alongside councils like ours, not forcing us and our residents into a corner."

Wayne said fundamental issues had been overlooked in the rush to change planning rules.

"Initial reports indicate Waipā's infrastructure – our roads and pipes and so on – may not have the capacity to cope with a huge and fast increase in housing. If that's the case, resource consent will still be required and developers may have to front up with the money for infrastructure improvements before anything can progress," he said.

"On that basis, we think it's more likely that, initially, some people will look to add granny flats or tiny houses to existing properties. But we do anticipate developers will seek to buy up adjoining properties for multi-storey townhouses. That's highly likely."

Multi-dwelling development in Hall St, Kihikihi. Photo / Supplied

Allan said changes gave councils less control over issues like sunlight, privacy and views. But building standards would still need to be met.

"We're not talking about substandard houses going up, but we are talking about a quite radical change to the type of housing in our neighbourhoods."

At an extraordinary meeting today, council reluctantly agreed to notify proposed changes to its district plan by August 20, sending out letters and information to ratepayers. A series of webinars is also planned.

More detailed information will be on the council webpage

www.waipadc.govt.nz/planchange26

later this month. Submissions will close at the end of September.

The Government has funded an independent service to help those who want to make formal submissions. That service will also be available to Hamilton ratepayers, and to residents in parts of the Waikato district facing the same issues.

Ruge Court development in Cambridge East. Photo / Supplied

"Waipā is not alone in dealing with this. But Cambridge is not Auckland and Te Awamutu is not Hamilton. Our residents are not used to multi-storey dwellings going up next door, that's not why they live here. This legislation is a complete misfit for our district."