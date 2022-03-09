Regent Theatre owner Allan Webb will host the theatre's 90th birthday this Saturday, just a couple of weeks before he gifts the theatre to the community. Photo / Dean Taylor

Ninety years ago, on Saturday, March 12, 1932, a new movie theatre opened in Te Awamutu with the feature film Daddy Long Legs.

This Saturday, March 12, it is the 90th anniversary of that event and there are plans to celebrate in style.

The theatre is The Regent – owned and operated by Allan Webb for more than half of the 90 years.

The Regent Theatre is the only surviving cinema of 26 that once operated in the region. In his 48 years Allan has taken what was a rather run-down building and turned it into a showplace that prides itself on presenting top-rate entertainment using the latest technology, in luxurious surroundings.

This month also marks the end of Allan's tenure – on Thursday, March 31 he will screen his last movies before gifting the theatre, equipment and historic collection to the Allan Webb Theatre Trust as new owners and The Theatre Beautiful Limited to operate.

Allan started in the business 51 years ago, back in the days when projectionists had to be licensed to operate two projectors showing highly flammable nitrate film.

As a teenager he got a job at his local South Auckland cinema, and he credits his love of the industry to the inspiration he received from his first boss, one of the few women theatre owners, Mrs Tracey.

It was her that taught him the importance of a well-run, clean, warm and efficient cinema, values that Allan has put into practice all his working life.

He worked at several Auckland theatres in the weekends and in 1970 started commuting to Te Aroha, where he had taken the lease on the local picture theatre.

This lifestyle continued for several years, with Allan running theatres at Te Kūiti, Taumarunui and Pukekohe.

In 1974 he came to Te Awamutu and set about cleaning up a rather seedy building, and instigated a series of alterations that saw the one-screen auditorium morph into a five screen complex over a number of years.

If the number of screens multiplied, so did the collection of cinema memorabilia, and today the building houses a remarkable display of posters, stills, seating, technology and theatre artefacts.

As well as looking back, Allan looked forward, so The Regent projection rooms are equipped with the latest in sound and projection equipment.

Ninetieth birthday celebrations are a surprise – but Allan says anyone attending won't be disappointed.

There are three nostalgic sessions this Saturday, starting at 12.30pm, 4pm and 7.30pm.