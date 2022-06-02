Piper Blaster among the flowers. Photo / Hans Hockey

The Te Awamutu Rose Ball will be held at the Waipā Workingmen's Club on June 18 at 8pm. This show is proudly brought to you by Haus of Blaster in conjunction with Waipā Creative Communities.

Piper Blaster's inspiration for this event was heavily influenced by Marie Antoinette and a recent costumiers ball they attended in Rotorua as a creative performer herself.

"My aim is to create an annual event that everyone can attend and have a good time," says Piper Blaster.

Waipā Workingmen's Club will be decorated with roses to match Te Awamutu's name as "Rose Town". There will be a feature wall of roses for those wanting to snap a picture.

The ball itself will feel like stepping into the 18th century, with Austrian waltz music to set the mood, featuring tables decorated with centrepieces.

This will be a fun-filled night of fancy dress and camp shenanigans with some of Waikato's best drag performers who are a mix of dancing queens, comedy and singing queens and a jazz-singing drag king.

Starring the hottest local drag act, Piper Blaster, who is from Te Awamutu and others from around the Waikato and Bay of Plenty regions. Joining the stage with Piper Blaster are Hamilton's drag diva and icon Miss Gloriousole, who has a career that has seen her emcee and perform in various New Zealand-based cabarets and in Houses of Parliament. Also joining the stage are Carman Mirage, Levi and Yolanda. Hosted by Tara. B and accompanied by DJ Paul Hanckel.

This is an R18 event unless accompanied by a legal guardian.

Ticket prices online, $25 general admission, $35 VIP.

Door sales are available on the night and are cash only for $30.

Tickets are available at ticketfairy.com/r/14441/1102677