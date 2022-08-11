Christopher Luxon media scrum at Te Awamutu Rose Gardens. Photo / Dean Taylor

The ongoing Sam Uffindell saga dominated the media stand-up by National leader Christopher Luxon in Te Awamutu yesterday, but not before he also reflected on a number of positives during the week and a successful rural visit.

The leader was in town with Taranaki-King Country MP Barbara Kuriger for a series of meetings with business people and representatives of the dairying industry.

The day started with a visit to the team at Mystery Creek responsible for National Fieldays and other significant events at New Zealand's largest events venue.

The official party was welcomed to the public event at Te Awamutu Rose Gardens by Te Awamutu Primary School Kapa Haka Waiata.

Luxon told the students their performance was 'awesome' and he loved their enthusiasm and passion for kapa haka and te reo.

The youngsters got to engage with the party leader and take part in photo opportunities before he addressed the gathered media.

Te Awamutu Primary Kapa Haka Waiata performing a welcome at Te Awamutu Rose Gardens. Photo / Dean Taylor

Luxon opened the stand-up by blaming the Labour Government for making the cost of living crisis worse by being addicted to spending, as evidenced by the release of budget documents.

He said they needed to heed the advice, which was to get spending under control.

Before the questioning turned to the new developments relating to Uffindell, Luxon was asked about National's continued commitment to the Housing Supply Bill given this week's opposition to the imposition of new planning rules from several mayors, councils and council chief executives.

He said it was important to address New Zealand's housing shortage, and intensification and the opening up of more land was the answer, but acknowledged the concerns that had been raised.

National leader Christopher Luxon and Taranaki-King Country MP Barbara Kuriger are welcomed to Te Awamutu Rose Gardens by Te Awamutu Primary School Kapa Haka Waiata. Photo / Dean Taylor

Luxon said he had a meeting with Waipā Mayor Jim Mylchreest and heard concerns about the ability of existing infrastructure to cope with intensification.

His view was that where infrastructure was built for intensification, National supported that so the housing shortage could be addressed.

He said young people should feel they could work hard and with the money they earned, be able to buy their own home.

When pushed, he said National was happy to hear what was working and what wasn't and gave an assurance they would make amendments as needed when they were in government.

In a one-on-one meeting with Te Awamutu Courier editor Dean Taylor, Luxon also spoke about issues he was passionate about addressing.

One that was particularly relevant to rural towns, such as Te Awamutu, was the state of the roading network.

The leader said the Government had not invested in the roading infrastructure a developed country required for quick and efficient transportation of goods and services, nor for efficient commuting between towns and cities which takes place daily for people's work and careers.

Luxon said Labour was too focused on alternative transport solutions that were not always practical in rural areas and National would address the issue with better planning and execution.

The second issue was related to the recently announced plan to get young people engaged in the workforce, and that was the problem of school attendance.

Luxon said 46 per cent of students were not regular attendees and this would create issues for New Zealand over the next 10 years.

The ongoing Sam Uffindell saga dominated Christopher Luxon's media stand-up at Te Awamutu Rose Gardens. Photo / Dean Taylor

He believed teachers were being put in the unenviable position of being parents and counsellors, even before any teaching could take place.

In his view parents and communities needed to step up and take responsibility for getting children to school.

He said many of the barriers around meals, equipment and uniforms had been removed to make it easier for children to attend school, so there were no excuses.

Luxon predicted a future economic crisis if the issue isn't addressed now.

He said the workforce shortage would worsen because young people would not have the skills or aptitude to seek employment and hold down jobs and careers.

"Once people go onto a benefit, we know many stay on a benefit for some time," he said.

Luxon said young people under 25 need to embrace education to put themselves into a position to take on the career opportunities that are out there now and into the future.