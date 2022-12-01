'Golf Buddies' Ed Hopping, Rodney Prescott, George Jensen and Matt Wright have entered The Longest Day Golf Challenge. Photo / Supplied

“Golf Buddies” Rodney Prescott, Ed Hopping, George Jensen and Matt Wright have entered The Longest Day Golf Challenge - which will take place on Thursday, December 22 - to raise money for the Waikato/Bay of Plenty Cancer Society.

The Longest Day Golf Challenge involves four rounds of golf in one day. The Golf Buddies did this event last year also, and raised around $5000 for the Cancer Society, but had the idea this year to take it to the next level.

In 2022, the Golf Buddies will play four rounds at four different courses, starting at the Waitomo Golf Club before heading to Pirongia Golf Club, then Stewart Alexander Golf Club before the big finale after the 72nd hole at the Te Awamutu Golf Club.

They are also running a nine-hole Ambrose golf competition at the Te Awamutu course during the day (with prizes for getting closest to the pin and the longest drive) for anyone who would like to join the fundraising efforts.

Ambrose is a golf format where, generally, groups of two or four players work as a team and work together for their points total.

Once the golf has finished, the Golf Buddies will head up to the club house for a barbecue dinner, and they’ll also hold a live auction to auction off the amazing items which have been generously donated by local and New Zealand-wide businesses.

Auction items include a signed Black Caps shirt, bungy jumps, jet boat rides, rounds of golf in Taupō and Noosa, Australia, Hampton Downs Go Karts vouchers and free accommodation at Top 10 Holiday Parks, with a lot more items to be added before the big day arrives.

“We have all been affected by this disease in one way or another, whether it be a family member, work colleague or a close friend, so it’s amazing to know that there is so much support out there for a group of mates trying to make a bit of a difference, no matter how big or small that difference may end up being,” say the Golf Buddies.

“A huge thank you goes out to all businesses who have helped us out with donations and to the four local golf clubs who donate our rounds of golf free of charge so this event could happen, especially the Te Awamutu Golf Club for assisting us the whole way through the planning stages and helping to make this day a reality.

“We look forward to seeing everyone at the 19th hole on December 22.”

To donate to the Waikato/Bay of Plenty Cancer Society, head to longestday.org.nz/golfbuddies.

All funds raised stay in the Waikato/Bay of Plenty region and assist the Cancer Society so it can provide supportive care for cancer patients, their carers, whānau and friends, fund cancer research and provide the public with information on the ways to reduce the risk of cancer through a smokefree, sun-smart, healthy lifestyle.

If you would like to register a team for the Longest Day Ambrose competition, please email LongestDayGolf22@gmail.com to book your spot.