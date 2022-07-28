George Fleck setting out with his crutches, shopping trolley and equipment to do some cleaning. Photo/Leigh Veale

Eighty-three-year-old George Fleck eagerly starts every morning of the year early to clean the streets of Te Awamutu. He notices a job that needs doing and gets stuck in and does it.

"I enjoy what I am doing very much," says George.

You may have noticed him cleaning the streets, walking along with his crutches while pushing a shopping trolley filled with his equipment.

He is not paid for the work, he just relishes in tidying up our streets. George says he is a one-man band and believes that's when he gets his finest work done.

"The mornings in winter are chilly so I try and avoid some types of work that upsets my arthritis.

"Apart from that, once you get going it's not so bad - you warm yourself up and your body is able to defy off most of it," says George.

George was born in Ōtorohanga on January 7, 1939. He worked as a farmer on the family farm since he left school when he was 15 years old.

After 13 years of hard work, he saved up enough money to purchase his own farm on Mangawhero Rd, Ōtorohanga. He laboured there for many years before moving to Te Awamutu around 15 years ago when he sold his farm and came to help and care for his father to prevent him from being placed into a retirement home.

Once he moved to Te Awamutu George held six different jobs.

"My accountant said I had more jobs than anyone else they had on their books at the time," chuckled George.

The jobs ranged from cleaning various businesses around town, selling cattle at the Frankton stockyards, and farming. George also took a lot of satisfaction working as a "tapback" at the Te Awamutu Racecourse.

His comment on his diverse careers is that "you learn what you are good at and you become better at it as you go along".

George often starts his day in the early hours, around four o'clock, regardless of the weather. He often finishes his work at 8 pm, sleeps till midnight and does it all over again.

Unfortunately, a couple of years ago on a dark evening, he was hit by a car coming home from cleaning. George was hospitalised for many weeks. This accident caused him to lose a few of his paid cleaning jobs. Despite this, it hasn't stopped because he has continued to get up and work.

"Working hard is what I have always done, and if I don't do that … what am I going to do?" says George.

On the topic of marriage, George says "I don't know whether that would have been suitable for me, being single suits me."

These days George doesn't mind a little bit of help from friends. Two of his friends who help him out are Gary and Leigh Vaele.

They first met George when biking through town at six in the morning and would see him sweeping the streets and tidying up on the dark, cold winter mornings.

"We were intrigued, we thought he was paid by the council to do the street sweeping and he wasn't. One day we stopped and talked with him and that's how our friendship started,

"He sees what needs to be done and goes and does it. However, he has had a couple of falls. I think he may even have a broken rib from a recent fall. The problem is if he falls he cannot bend his knees to get back up," says his friend Leigh.

He is beginning to slow down and take things easier, but he is extremely independent and will continue to do his work until he can't anymore.

George currently is living in a house where he is unable to use a mobility scooter that has been gifted to him, as the ex-council flat he lives in only has steps and he can't get the scooter in and out. He is now getting to the stage where he is needing to be in housing that can provide that for him.

He is currently on a waiting list for council housing, which he has been told will likely take at least another two years to shift him into more suitable accommodation.

"I'm hoping for another 20 years, I see no reason why not. I don't have a health problem and if my body stands up to it I'm hoping to get to 103," says George.

Over the years, George has been incredibly generous with his money to the point where he doesn't have a lot left. Although George says, "Money is not everything in the end."

He says he used to save money when he was younger, however, he says that "as you get older you have a look, and say to yourself, if you are single, what's the use of me having millions? It causes more problems than it's worth. I have enough put aside for me now."

George loves to chat with people on the street while he is working, however, he finds he doesn't often get the chance to talk to people as they are all busy doing their own things during the hours he is working.

He often does not put his hearing aids in while he is working so may struggle to hear some people if they call out from far away, however, he welcomes people to stop and say hello.