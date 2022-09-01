Design for a covered multi-sports turf at Te Awamutu College. Photo / Supplied

Te Awamutu College are launching a fundraising appeal for their exciting new project, a covered multi-sports turf.

Te Awamutu College already caters for sport and recreation through an array of facilities and resources including a double-gym complex with a full-size basketball court and well-equipped training room, a 33 metre swimming pool, extensive playing fields and tennis courts.

Contracts have now been signed by the Te Awamutu College Board with Shadesystems and Teamturf for the construction of a 51.2m x 36.9m covered multi-sports turf.

A sub-committee of the College Board, Jock Ellis, David Peehikuru and Wayne Carter, have put in countless hours driving this project.

This wonderful new facility will be used for a practice turf for lacrosse, hockey, netball, football and many other sports, a space for practical physical education classes and a venue for the likes of house assemblies.

The total cost for the project is $1.6 million which includes the canopy, turf, lighting, PA (public address) system, fencing and mobile netball and hockey goals.

The board has committed funds towards the project and the Ministry of Education have also given their approval.

Teamturf are on-board for the construction of Te Awamutu College's covered multi-sports turf, alongside Shadesystems. Photo / Supplied

Te Awamutu College Rogers Charitable Trust has generously donated $150,000 towards the project and the college is greatly appreciative of this.

There is now an opportunity for current or former parents/caregivers; former students; and local people, businesses and organisations to support the College and its current and future students, by making a financial donation towards funding this project.

"Te Awamutu College is excited by the upcoming construction of a multi-purpose covered turf. It will be a great asset for our sports teams; our practical PE classes; and as a house assembly venue etc," says Te Awamutu College principal Tony Membery.

"A lot of investigation, planning and sound financial management has led us to this point.

"We see this as a good opportunity for those who have wanted "to give back to" and/or support the college, to donate to our Fundraising Appeal."

The establishment of the "Te Awamutu College Foundation Fund" via Momentum Waikato (and with the wonderful support of the Rogers Trust) enables a mechanism for people to do so easily.

The college will be grateful for any donation that you are able to make and the outcome will be an amazing facility and resource for the Te Awamutu District.

To donate or for more information, head to momentumwaikato.nz/donate.