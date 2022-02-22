Hurricanes prop Ben May speaks to the crowd on his 100th Super Rugby game during 2018. Photo / Photosport

Former Te Awamutu Sports prop Ben May became the 17th Hurricanes Super Rugby centurion on Saturday night.

Playing against the side where it all started for May, the Crusaders, he came off the bench donning the No 18 jersey – an 11th consecutive season with the franchise.

The Hurricanes fell 42-32 but it was no dampener on May's great achievement.

"He's really earned his 100th game this weekend, and I don't mean the 99 before. I mean, he's really worked hard over preseason to cement that spot," said Hurricanes coach Jason Holland.

Ben May (right) in the Te Awamutu Sports forward pack during 2011. Photo / Dean Taylor

A century of caps for a single franchise is no easy feat, especially with May turning 40 in October.

He becomes the first non-internationally capped Hurricanes centurion.

"I'd just like to say thank you to all of you that took the time to message me over the last week. I'm very humbled and really appreciate you all. I'd also like to thank everyone that's had a part in my career along the way," said May on Instagram.

"Some great teams, some great memories and being able to live my dream for 19 years. I could never have imagined as a young boy I could possibly play one let alone 100 games for this great club the Hurricanes. Hopefully there's still a few left in the tank."

Another former Te Awamutu Sports player, Richard Judd, made his Super Rugby return off the bench for the Hurricanes.

Richard Judd playing for Te Awamutu Sports. Photo / Hamish Forsman

May played his 100th Super Rugby match in 2018, also against the Crusaders, after playing two times for the Crusaders (2007), 33 games for the Chiefs (2008-2011), and 65 for the Hurricanes (2012 onwards).

Hurricanes Centurions:

Beauden Barrett, Dane Coles, Andrew Hore, Cory Jane, Ben May, Ma'a Nonu, TJ Perenara, Ardie Savea, Julian Savea, Brad Shields, Conrad Smith, Rodney So'oialo, Jeremy Thrush, Neemia Tialata, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Tana Umaga, Victor Vito.