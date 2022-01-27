Ishmail Shabazz playing for Te Awamutu Sports in 2021. Photo / Justin Miezenbeek

Former Te Awamutu Sports back Ishmail Shabazz has signed on the dotted line for Rugby United New York in US Major League Rugby.

Originally form Portland, Oregon, Shabazz played at Te Awamutu Sports for the 2020 and 2021 seasons before heading to the Rugby Atlanta Academy last year under former Māori All Black Stephen Brett.

His journey is inspirational. From a torn ACL and meniscus, to travelling to the other side of the world and back again, and now to playing major league rugby alongside the likes of former All Black Andy Ellis and ex-England flyer Ben Foden.

"I'm excited to be here, I'm getting on with the fellas really well. At first it was a bit intimidating - you look around and you've got guys that have played at the highest level of this sport representing their country, meanwhile I'm still learning and getting an understanding for how this game is played," says Shabazz.

"No doubt my time with TA was the best thing I could have done to really get my career rolling - when I first got there I was thinking 'what did I get myself into?', and it ended up being the best decision I'd make."

Te Awamutu Sports head coach Travis Church says that they're very proud that a key member of the community and small town country club can make it in on the big stage doing things the hard way.

"Ish had an amazing journey. He loved the game so much he funded his own way out to NZ not knowing anyone at all and turned up to our club at the start of 2020. He would sit on YouTube and watch NZ Super Rugby sides' backline moves, lines and shape to gain a better understanding of our game," says Church.

"Ish was always the first to arrive to training and the last to leave, he would attend every extra skills and defence session we had outside of our club trainings. He was so driven to be a professional rugby player and it showed in his work ethic.

"He is a huge loss to our culture and club but a massive gain for American Rugby and one of the most exciting competitions in the world."