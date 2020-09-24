Thames Valley announce their 2020 Thunder squad. Photo / Jeremy Ward / www.photosport.nz

Former Te Awamutu resident Torrin Campbell was named in Thames Valley Thunder Under 23 rugby squad on Monday, September 7.

The utility prop played for Melville this season and went across to Paeroa to trial for Thames Valley Under 23.

"Going into the trial I needed to impress, especially not coming from Thames Valley, I had to step up a gear from what I was used too," says Torrin.

Thames Valley Thunder prop Torrin Campbell. Photo / Supplied

"I made sure I did the basics right, kept a cool head and just played my style of rugby. It was very physical fast game, a lot faster than club rugby."

Torrin was absolutely stoked with being named in the 2020 squad.

"They did a live broadcast on Facebook at 4pm to name 20 odd players from all over the Valley. I actually missed my name getting called out because I got a phone call from my workmate asking if I had made it, so I gave him a bit of stick at work."

The Thames Valley Under 23 team will take part in the Chiefs Under 20 programme and will see games against Taranaki, Waikato, Counties Manukau and Bay of Plenty Under 20s.

The team will be coached by Gareth Coslett and Daniel Mead.

"We have a really strong squad with great coaching and management staff. I believe that we can go all the way; my goal is to learn all I can then take it back to mighty Melville next year and apply it into my game," says Torrin.

Paeroa hooker Brooklyn Toia, who played three matches for the Thames Valley Swampfoxes in the 2019 Heartland competition, was also named in the Under 23 squad.

Their first game is on October 2 against Bay of Plenty Under 20 at Rotorua International Stadium – a curtain raiser to the Bay of Plenty v Auckland Mitre 10 Cup match.

2020 THAMES VALLEY UNDER 23 SQUAD:

Forwards

Brooklin Toia, Bryson Williams, Troy Leef, Joe Downey, O'Shea Te Oka-Cox, Jeremy Blair, Trinity McQueen, Ben Stephens, Owain Leeming, Joshua Barker, Shontayne Dare, Ryan Leopold, Jade Church, Scott Day, Liam Gilheany-Black, Torrin Campbell, AJ Mead

Backs

Carlos Roberts, Rhys Manning, Kahn Caddy, Joel Taylor, Tane Wilson, Leroy Neels, Zac Stephens, Boston Hale, Sergio Schular, Lamaono Vea, Hayden Mulgrew, Marcus Save, Sione Vakapuna'etoni

THAMES VALLEY UNDER 23 FIXTURES:

Friday, October 2 – v Bay of Plenty Under 20 at Rotorua

Saturday, October 10 - v Thames Valley Māori at Paeroa

Saturday, October 17 – v Taranaki Under 20 at Te Kūiti

Saturday, October 31 – v Waikato Under 20 at Paeroa

Saturday, November 7 – v Counties Manukau Under 20 at Pukekohe