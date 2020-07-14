Former Chiefs player Richard Kahui in 2013. Photo / Christine Cornege

After making a comeback in Super Rugby AU, the Western Force have signed yet another former international player with ex-All Black Richard Kahui joining their 2020 roster.

Pre-Covid, Kahui, 35, had been captain of the Toshiba Brave Lupus in Japan and had since moved to the Gold Coast to be with his family.

The former Chief, Highlander and Waikato representative joins the likes of ex-All Black Jeremy Thrush and former Wallabies Pek Cowan, Nick Frisby, Kyle Godwin, Greg Holmes and Jono Lance at the Perth-based franchise.

Kahui played 17 tests and one match for New Zealand between 2008-2011 including at the 2011 Rugby World Cup.

He represented Waikato 36 times and played 60 games for the Chiefs.

His versatility and experience will be more than useful for the Force as they make their way back from Super Rugby exile post-2017.

Several former Waikato players have represented the Force over the years, including Sam Christie, David Hill and Toby Lynn.

"The Force are a great team to be apart of, they have a great set up and an awesome place to live. One thing I always remember is how awesome the sea of blue supporters are at every game, always behind their team," says Sam Christie.

"Kaks (Richard) will fit in easy there and with his skill set and game knowledge he'll definitely be a big asset to the Force."

The Force faced the New South Waratahs last week in the first match of their return to the competition.

At halftime they led 14-0, before succumbing to the Waratahs 23-14.

This Friday sees the Force take on the Reds at Brisbane's Suncorp stadium. Kick-off is at 9.05pm NZT.