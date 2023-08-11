Te Awamutu Boxing Academy members went to a development weekend in Wellington last year.

Te Awamutu Boxing Academy is to screen Rocky at the Regent Theatre on Sunday, August 13, at 6pm to raise money for a large group of members to head to Canterbury to join Billy Graham Youth Foundation Academies for a development weekend.

All money raised will go towards the group’s travel costs to and from Canterbury.

“The group needs support to be able to head away on this awesome opportunity of a trip,” says the academy’s Steph Dykstra.

She adds that the academy is in the business of creating champion young people. “It’s such a neat and fun way to support this group of 20+ youth getting down to the South Island for an amazing opportunity. For some, this will be the first time leaving the North Island.”

Rocky is a 1976 American boxing drama film directed by John G. Avildsen and written by and starring Sylvester Stallone. It is the first instalment in the Rocky franchise.

Rocky Balboa (Stallone), a small-time boxer from working-class Philadelphia, is arbitrarily chosen to take on the reigning world heavyweight champion, Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) when the undefeated fighter’s scheduled opponent is injured. While training with feisty former bantamweight contender Mickey Goldmill (Burgess Meredith), Rocky tentatively begins a relationship with Adrian (Talia Shire), the wallflower sister of his meat-packer pal Paulie (Burt Young).

Tickets can be purchased for $25 from the Regent Theatre or the boxing academy or booked online: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/film-fundraiser-for-te-awamutu-boxing-accademy-rocky-tickets-690529902527?aff=oddtdtcreator&fbclid=IwAR1teNJR_Bb-7NWnp1i7qAU-dvI8YyZSMp5nEdC73uWDqUNDP_RuW3BcjzE

The $25 includes a ticket, small popcorn and an ice cream.