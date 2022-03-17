Paige Larianova has been appointed to manage the Regent Theatre upon Allan Webb's retirement. Photo / Dean Taylor

The next, and possibly most vital step, in the transfer of the Regent Theatre into community ownership and management has been finalised with the appointment of Paige Larianova as manager.

Paige previously managed the Lido Cinema in Hamilton, and is a strong supporter of the screen sector and the film community in the region.

She says she is thrilled to be offered the role.

"I am honoured by the task of operating such a prominent piece of Te Awamutu's history," says Paige.

"This is a unique opportunity that I have the privilege to be part of. I am looking forward to working with the trust board and the community in creating a vision that we can all enjoy.

"Continuing with the theatre's unique charm and encouraging the space to be utilised by the community brings more opportunities for the venue, the community and the region.

"I see my role as ensuring the vision of the theatre aligns with the community."

Paige has an Honours Degree in Media Arts from Wintec and is founder and co-shareholder of Waikato Screen, our regional film office, a board member and managing director of Waikato Film Hub and co-founder of the regional film showcase Misty Flicks, now in its fourth year - so she is well connected with creatives in the region.

She is also training as a new producer with Women in Film and Television and Script to Screen and is a director of comedy short films.

"There is a shortage of space for creatives, and I have been in conversations with a collective of people to try to solve this issue. The potential for the Regent is great," she says.

Paige says the region is missing out on the social benefit that film can bring.

"Te Awamutu is a place where residents support each other, and the Regent can be a venue where more types of events, including locally made film, can take place that the public can attend.

"Commonly locally made films will complete their international film festival circuit and the public won't realise a film of that success has been made so close to home.

"It would be great to encourage more local support for filmmakers."

On April 1 the Regent Theatre, its equipment and the historic collection of film memorabilia will be transferred to the Allan Webb Theatre Trust.

The trust is chaired by Alan Livingston. Trustees are Brooke Adler, Merv Gyde, Sas Hurst, Chris Lane, Campbell Stewart and Dean Taylor.