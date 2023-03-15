Te Awamutu College's Nevaeh Roberts (right) competes in the Senior Girls' 400m at the 2023 King Country, Northwest and South Waikato Zone Secondary Schools Athletics Championships. Photo / Jesse Wood

The 2023 King Country, Northwest and South Waikato Zone Secondary Schools Athletics Championships (Zones) took place at Te Awamutu Stadium last Thursday with plenty of Te Awamutu College representation.

Schools within the King Country, Northwest and South Waikato Zone include Forest View High School, Huntly College, Maniapoto, Ngāpuke, Ngāruawāhia High School, Ngā Taiātea Wharekura, Ōtorohanga College, Piopio College, Putāruru College, Raglan Area School, Taumarunui High School, Te Awamutu College, Te Kūiti High School, Te Wharekura O Te Kaokaoroa O Pātetere and Tokoroa High School.

The top three competitors from each event qualified for the Waikato Bay of Plenty Secondary Schools Track and Field Championships on March 21 at Hamilton’s Porritt Stadium.

Te Awamutu College's Connor Sandilands competes in the Intermediate Boys' High Jump. Photo / Jesse Wood

Te Awamutu College had 52 students qualify for the WBOP meet with many placing in several different events.

“Overall, it was a really good day with a lot of talent on display. Not all qualifying students were usual athletics competitors - a lot of students are getting involved back in sport after a lull from Covid,” says Te Awamutu College teacher in charge of athletics Sarah Watson.

“We had around 12 schools representing the King Country, Northwest and South Waikato zones. It was good to witness the camaraderie amongst the students. We were the host school and it was a fabulous opportunity to involve the NCEA Level 2 Sports Science students in the running of this event.”

Sarah would also like to thank athletics coach Murray Green and Te Awamutu Athletic Club groundsman Wayne Strong for their contributions in helping to organise the event.

QUALIFIERS FROM TE AWAMUTU COLLEGE:

Junior Boys

Ryan Allen (300m); Shea Buik (800m); Blake Ellis (High Jump, Discus); Rauru Haerewa (Triple Jump); Daniel Harrison (800m); Adam Mark (Javelin); Caleb Tootill (100m, 200m); Lawton Tootill (100m, 200m); Blake Whale (Triple Jump).

Junior Girls

Rachel Bathgate (1800m, 1500m); Sian Beare (Shot Put); Lucy Bicknell (Javelin); Heidi Christiansen (100m, 200m); Addisyn Dingwall (Long Jump); Alice Gannon (800m, 3000m); Natalee Gower (Triple Jump); Mckenzie Johanson (Triple Jump); Brooke Jones (1500m, 3000m); Maiara Moimoi (Shot Put, Discus); Vittoriah Morton (High Jump, Long Jump); Emily van Boven (300m, Triple Jump, Javelin).

Intermediate Boys

Teina Beets (100m); Jaoquin Burke (Triple Jump); Rico Dorssers (1500m, 3000m); Luke Hibbert (100m); Nathan Honeyfield (400m, 800m); Simon Jackson (1500m); Connor Sandilands (High Jump).

Intermediate Girls

Madison Dannock (200m); Summa Dearing (Discus); Ruth Downs (100m; 200m; 400m); Hollie Fraser (800m); Lily James (1500m; 3000m); Moana Oakley-Tupou (Javelin); Olivia Rumbal (Long Jump); Eden Sutton (200m); Nevaeh Wallace (100m, High Jump, Long Jump).

Senior Boys

Caelum Bond (Shot Put, Discus, Javelin); Jacob Chetwin (400m, 1500m); Kaeden Cresswell (1500m); Jack Kelly (800m, Triple Jump); Jaiden Le Fleming (100m, 200m); Craig Walker (400m).

Senior Girls

Livia Bigham (800m); Isabelle Cook (1500m); Ayrin Dally (Shot Put, Discus); Jasmine Ikin (400m); Shae Lyons (Discus, 100m); Nevaeh Roberts (100m, Long Jump); Kate Shannon (100m, 200m, Long Jump, Triple Jump); Sienna Sutton (Triple Jump); Kera Tervit (400m, 800m).