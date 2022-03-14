The New Zealand National Fieldays Society says it wants to ensure the event can operate to its full potential. Photo / Supplied

The New Zealand National Fieldays Society says it wants to ensure the event can operate to its full potential. Photo / Supplied

The New Zealand National Fieldays Society has come to the difficult decision to postpone Fieldays 2022 until Wednesday, November 30, to Saturday, December 3.

The popular four-day agricultural event was scheduled to run from Wednesday, June 15, to Saturday, June 18.

New Zealand National Fieldays Society chief executive Peter Nation says this decision did not come lightly, but will ensure the Fieldays event can operate to its full potential.

"We believe this decision will give all attendees, exhibitors, and stakeholders involved some breathing room and confidence during these uncertain times.

"The feedback we have had from our customers is they really want the event to run, it creates much-needed economic stimulus and reconnection, that an event the size and scale of Fieldays provides."

Peter states there were a multitude of factors that brought the organisation to the decision of not going ahead in June.

"The current Omicron outbreak has meant that resourcing has become a huge issue, with employee absenteeism due to isolation periods and a tight labour market having an impact on all stakeholders involved.

"Plus, the ongoing impact of a delayed global supply chain is having an impact on exhibitors, who are struggling to achieve requisite stock levels for their existing sales, let alone display stock or any new innovations.

"While we could assume or hope an orange traffic light system will have arrived by June, many don't realise that the build of Fieldays commences in April. Around 13,000 contractors come and go in the lead-up to the event, building the small city that is Fieldays, which is just not possible under the red traffic light setting."

Peter says he hopes the postponement to the end of the year will ensure the best outcome for all involved after a turbulent start to 2022.

"Our aim is to run a safe, secure, and successful event, ensuring Kiwis can come together and reconnect, enjoying the best of what Aotearoa's primary sector has to offer," he says.