One person has died after being struck by a car on the Sloane Street pedestrian crossing. Photo / Dean Taylor

One person has died after being struck by a car on the Sloane Street pedestrian crossing. Photo / Dean Taylor

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal hit-and-run crash on Sloane Street in Te Awamutu last night.

A person was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street on a pedestrian crossing about 9.04pm.

The person died at the scene.

Police said the vehicle involved failed to stop.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information relating to the vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police on 105 or online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using ‘Update My Report’, referencing file number 230318/6128.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555111.