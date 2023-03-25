Host Te Radar asks questions of the panel, Josh Palliser (left), Michael Woodward, Susie Woodward, Peter Morgan and Warwick Catto. Photo / Supplied

Major weather events throughout the country have interrupted the production and supply of locally grown food.

This has, once again, raised the profile of how dependent we are on agriculture and horticulture — farmers and growers are proving to be Aotearoa New Zealand’s most essential workforce.

On Tuesday last week, more than 160 southern Waikato farmers attended an event in Te Awamutu that highlighted this fact.

“Essential” is the theme of this year’s BallanceEx, a home-grown leadership platform that provides farmers and growers with information to improve their knowledge and understanding of innovative tools, trends and resources that will support a sustainable future. Innovation in the primary sector is heavily influenced by rapidly increasing consumer demand for products grown sustainably with the lightest environmental footprint.

This year, as part of their biannual dinner series, BallanceEx is acknowledging local farmers and growers through the theme, Essential, to highlight the pivotal role they play as both the backbone of our economy and their production of quality food and fibre for New Zealand and beyond.

There are nine BallanceEx dinners in the series, and Te Awamutu’s is the largest to date.

Hosted by MC and rural commentator Te Radar and led by Ballance Agri-Nutrients science strategy manager Warwick Catto, dairy, sheep, and beef farmers left feeling encouraged by the opportunities in the coming years.

Rural commentator Te Radar was MC of the Te Awamutu BallanceEx dinner. Photo / Supplied

Panellists also included Ōtorohanha goat farmers Michael and Susie Woodward, FarmRight investment consultant Josh Palliser, and Pokuru dairy farmer Peter Morgan.

As local farmers and growers continue striving for innovative and novel ideas to strengthen the New Zealand primary sector, sights are set on the prospects of natural fibres, educating young people on the industry’s value, and working together as a large body when working with decision-makers.

Warwick shared that “motivating and reigniting locals’ spark for the agricultural industry is really important”.

“Farmers and growers are experts in their field; they live and breathe this industry every day,” said Warwick.

“It’s important that when offering solutions and practical ideas to promote sustainable and innovative practice, that it’s done so in a way that is empowering.”

The Te Awamutu BallanceEx dinner was the largest so far in the series of nine. Photo / Supplied

Ballance hosts this dinner series every two years in various regions. Each event aims to provide opportunities to connect and share words of encouragement for the future of the agricultural industry.

There are four events remaining in the 2023 BallanceEx dinner series — in the Whangarei, Tuatapere, Culverden and Timaru regions.

For more information go to ballance.co.nz