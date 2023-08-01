Liam Rutland has been named in both the New Zealand High Performance Show Jumping Talent Identification squad and the Trans-Tasman Young Rider Championship team. Photo / Cornege Photography

Te Awamutu-based Liam Rutland, 16, has been named in both the New Zealand high-performance showjumping talent identification squad and the Trans-Tasman Young Rider Championship team.

“It has definitely been a crazy couple of months with being named in both the NZ high-performance ID squad and the NZ Trans-Tasman Young Rider team heading to Australia, but I see this as a huge opportunity to learn a lot and an important step towards my bigger picture, of competing with the best in the world,” Rutland says.

The Young Rider team of four will compete at the Waratah Showjumping World Cup Show in Sydney in August.

“I am looking forward to some good competition and jump-offs against the Australian team. Learning all I can and making new contacts,” Rutland says, before his international competition debut.

Although he hasn’t competed overseas yet, he got to experience the CHIO Aachen World Equestrian Festival earlier this year in Germany.

“[I got to] watch the best showjumpers in the world with the opportunity to also walk the Mercedes Benz Nations Cup and Rolex Grand Slam course alongside them.”

Riding since he was 4, Rutland initially tried dressage but always loved showjumping because it held more excitement.

Liam Rutland in action. Photo / Amy C Photography

“Mum said she used to always get calls from the neighbours saying they had seen me jump out my bedroom window again and that I was trying to hop on the pony by myself,” he says.

“My first competition was a showjumping event at Woodhill Sands [in Auckland] when I was around 7 — I had finally convinced my parents that I was ready.”

Next season, Rutland hopes to move to Britain and start competing on the international showjumping circuit.

“I cannot thank my parents enough for all their support. They both work hard to ensure I can chase my dream, are my No.1 supporters and the best grooms I could ask for,” he says.

“I am very lucky to have the continuous support of my amazing sponsors Prestige Equestrian Ltd, Oakridge Ltd, Equine America NZ Limited, Canter for Cancer, Equissage NZ, NRM Equine Feeds, BTB and Amy C Photography, who support me on so many levels.”

For more information or to keep up with Rutland’s journey, head to Liam Rutland Sport Horses NZ on Facebook.