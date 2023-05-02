Early morning break-in at Te Awamutu Caltex service station

Caltex Te Awamutu was broken into early this morning. Photo / Kate Durie

Offenders broke into the Caltex service station in Te Awamutu this morning and vape products and cigarettes were stolen.

A 38-year-old man is due to appear in Hamilton District Court today on burglary-related charges.

Police continue to make inquiries into the 2.10am burglary and are asking the public to share any information that may help.

Anyone with information or footage is asked tocontact Police on 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105“Update Report”.

Please reference file number 230502/9803.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.