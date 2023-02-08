Dragon Tails (2017) was the first in the series of Te Awamutu Little Theatre Plays for Children's Day. This year's play is Duck Duck, Grey Duck . Photo / Dean Taylor

“It seems like it will be just another day in Duckville, but today is Children’s Day, and maybe today will be different.”

Join Lucky Duck, Narrator Duck and Grey Duck as they try and figure out how to entertain the unpredictable and increasingly bored King Duck.

Duck Duck, Grey Duck is the seventh annual free Children’s Day play by Te Awamutu Little Theatre. And it’s set to be another laugh-out-loud experience for the whole family from 3-year-olds and even younger, to 103.

The annual Children’s Day show is all about giving friends and whanau an opportunity to enjoy live entertainment that’s not on a screen or device, with a fun free show that’s less than 30 minutes long.

Fun is the name of the game, as children of all ages are encouraged to take part in the shows from the comfort of their seats.

There will be interaction with their new friends on stage, four great local actors, both young and not so young.

Duck Duck, Grey Duck is the fifth show to be written by one of the Te Awamutu Little Theatre’s committee members, especially for Children’s Day.

So, on Sunday, March 5 the first audience members are witnessing a world premiere.

Te Awamutu Little Theatre loves putting on the one-day-only show on for the community.

“We couldn’t think of a better day to put on an annual free show than on Children’s Day, especially with Little Theatre’s roots as Te Awamutu’s first school,” says theatre president and show director Glenda Barclay.

“We love seeing familiar faces, and new ones too. Everyone is welcome.”

Duck Duck, Grey Duck: Sunday, March 5 at 9.30am, 10.30am and 11.30am at Te Awamutu Little Theatre, corner of Palmer and Vaile Sts.

Suitable for all ages, entry free, koha welcome. No tickets, first in first seated.