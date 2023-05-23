Double Shot percussion duo Yoshiko Tsuruta and Jeremy Fitzsimons. Photo / Supplied

The Cambridge Town Hall has partnered again with Chamber Music New Zealand to present the talented Double Shot percussion duo in Waikato this month.

Yoshiko Tsuruta and Jeremy Fitzsimons, who make up Double Shot, will perform an energetic programme at Cambridge Town Hall on Friday, May 26, at 7.30 pm. Yoshiko will play the marimba and percussion, while Jeremy will play the vibraphone and percussion.

Formed in 2015, Double Shot’s performances are characterised by diverse, subtle nuances and a rich, mellow sound.

The concert will include lively pieces by contemporary composers such as Steve Reich and John Psathas in the first half. The concert’s second half is dedicated to Debussy’s ballet score, La boite a joujoux (The Toy Box), arranged for Double Shot by Yoshiko Tsuruta, and tells a beautiful story.

Cambridge Town Hall general manager Simon Brew says the hall provides an exceptional venue to host Double Shot as part of their national tour.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with the New Zealand Chamber once more to showcase exceptional musicians like Yoshiko and Jeremy in our beautiful town hall,” says Simon.

“This is the second of two Chamber Music New Zealand concerts to take at the town hall this season, with a fantastic turnout at Les Voisins last month.”

Double Shot’s bright repertoire is filled with upbeat crowd-pleasers by contemporary composers such as New Zealander John Psathas’ Muisca, brilliantly arranged by Omar Carmenates, and Steve Reich’s Nagoya Marimbas. Whilst Alyssa Weinberg’s refreshing Table Talk enables the pair to bring household objects into the percussive mix, Michael Taylor’s Rhapsody allows them to playfully move through an eclectic combination of styles and moods, blending influences from classical, tango, heavy metal, and funk music.

The latter half of the duo’s programme is dedicated to Claude Debussy’s whimsical ballet score La boite a joujoux (The Toy Box). Based on Andre Helle’s children’s tale and arranged for Double Shot by Yoshiko Tsuruta, the enchanting piece tells its story through the characteristic leitmotifs of a toy soldier, a pretty doll, and a foolish polichinelle. It will feature projections — images and text — from the original Toy Box ballet.

The performers have a wonderfully subtle variety, and their instruments have a rich and mellow resonance.

Tickets are on sale now at www.cth.co.nz.



