Double century of blood donations

Te Awamutu Courier editor Dean Taylor completing his 200th blood donation at the New Zealand Blood Service Hamilton Donor Centre on Thursday morning. Photo / Dean Taylor-NZBS

A week ago today I reached a milestone in my life as a blood donor – my 200th donation.

As a regular donor of over 45 years, I can say giving blood is one of the simplest ways for most people to help their fellow man.

My experiences started at Te Awamutu College in 1974 and were purely selfish. Back then it got you time off school.

But it became a habit to front up and donate, and about 15 years ago I was accepted as a plasma donor so I can now visit the New Zealand Blood Waikato Centre in Hamilton several times per year to donate.

I am proud to be in a position to do this, and while there is ample reward in the simple act of being healthy enough to continue donating blood – milestones are also part of what drives me.

As I was writing near the time of my 100th donation, about 12 years ago, the Waikato region required 500 donations per week to keep up with demand.

That figure has now almost doubled, to 847 donations each week – a mixture of 565 whole blood donations, 274 plasma donations and eight platelet donations.

The number of active Waikato donors is 21,564 (18,427 whole blood, 3069 plasma, 68 platelet).

Milestone donors generally contribute to the success of reaching the weekly targets, especially for plasma and platelets, as these donations can be made more often than whole blood donations.

In my case I try and schedule donations well in advance and stick to the schedule unless interrupted by ill health or some unforeseen circumstance. It helps me keep motivated to make the effort.

Statistically Waikato's plasma donors need to donate about five times per year to maintain the target – but I try to do double that, or more when I can.

Platelet donors have to maintain an average of over six donations per year, while for whole blood it is under two donations per year.

Each whole blood donation helps save the life of up to three people.

You can also help provide an extra life-saving resource in just 60 to 90 minutes every few weeks by becoming either a plasma donor or platelet donor.

Plasma is used to treat chemotherapy and kidney patients, people who have lost a lot of blood and burn victims.

Platelets are tiny cell fragments that help form blood clots and reduce blood loss when you are injured. If a blood vessel is damaged, the role of the platelets is to clump together to block the leak in the blood vessel and stop the bleeding.

To become a plasma or platelet donor, you must first become a whole blood donor to check your eligibility.

I can say that while the collection of plasma and platelets is more time consuming, it is a simple process whereby a machine takes control of the process while you enjoy a coffee and a read, or friendly chat with your neighbouring donor.

In the last 12 months 48 donors reached the 100 donation milestone in the Waikato, 22 the 150, 13 of us have donated 200 times, three reached 300 and one has donated 400 times.

Super donor Tom Davies of Te Awamutu reached the 450 milestone in April this year and is currently sitting on 465 donations. Tom started donating in 1970 and plans to continue as long as possible.

Blood donor Tom Davies pictured at the Hamilton branch of the New Zealand Blood Service, completing his 405th donation in 2017. Photo / Alan Gibson

His cause is helped by recent changes to the age eligibility for donors.

Recently New Zealand Blood Service announced the upper age limit for both first-time blood or plasma donors has been increased to 71, while existing donors may now be eligible to continue donating until the age of 81.

Also donors who have donated within the last two years can donate until they turn 75, and they may be eligible to continue donating until the age of 81, subject to NZBS Medical Officer authorisation.

Lapsed donors, whose last donation was more than two years ago, may be eligible to donate after they turn 71, subject to approval by the MO.

Other changes to donor eligibility criteria include changes to some of the stand down periods donors must observe before they can give blood and plasma if they have certain medical conditions or have undergone a medical procedure.

The latest population figure for the Waikato is 506,000 - less than 4.3 per cent of us are providing the life-saving blood needed to keep the population healthy in an emergency.

If you are healthy, within the age range and can afford to give up a couple of hours per year to donate whole blood when the New Zealand Blood Service makes one of its regular visits to your town, consider becoming a donor.

To find out more go to nzblood.co.nz.