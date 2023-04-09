Scenes from Doe & Co's 2022 Pink Ribbon Breakfast. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

Ingrid Ramsey, owner/operator of the Doe & Co coffee and food trailer, will hold a second Pink Ribbon Breakfast on Saturday, May 27 at Rosenvale near Te Awamutu.

Last year’s event was met with an overwhelmingly positive response from attendees.

Ingrid expressed her desire to repeat the success of last year’s event by raising funds to help those battling breast cancer. With the support of 56 other businesses, they raised a staggering $10,000.

Many who attended the 2022 Pink Ribbon Breakfast took to Facebook to praise Ingrid for her work.

“Such a beautiful morning, glad we were able to contribute to a great cause and have such a great time in the process,” said one attendee.

Another said: “Wow!!! That’s incredible!! Thanks for all the hard work it took to make this event happen. It was awesome.”

To ensure that this year’s event is just as successful, Ingrid is calling on individuals and businesses to help sponsor the event.

Any monetary donations would be greatly appreciated and would go towards covering the set-up costs.

Additionally, products or services that can be auctioned or raffled off on the evening would be more than welcome.

Any contribution, no matter how small, would be greatly appreciated and would go a long way in making a difference in the lives of those battling breast cancer.

Ticket details are still to come but the event will run from 3pm-7pm at 363 Parklands Rd.

Ingrid can be reached at 027 948 0362, via email at hello@doeandco.co.nz or on Facebook and Instagram.