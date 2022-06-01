Attendees tuck into food at the charity breakfast at Te Kawa Crossroads Hall, which raised $10,001.91 for the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

After an overwhelming response to her Pink Ribbon Breakfast, Doe & Co coffee and food trailer owner Ingrid Ramsey would like to thank the 54 sponsors, the community and attendees for their support.

Sixty-one attended the breakfast on May 28 at Te Kawa Crossroads Hall which raised $10,001.91 for the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ.

A selection of pink treats were served at the fundraising event. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

"My goal was $1500. I'm so incredibly overwhelmed, humbled and grateful to raise that amount of money after being in business for eight months, it's pretty insane," said Ingrid.

"Please note none of this would have been at all possible without the support and generosity of a lot of amazing businesses.

"It's so exciting for me in the terms that other businesses were willing to support me knowing that I wasn't a very established business."

Ingrid catered the event herself, making cupcakes, cookies and chia pots while also providing croissants and fruit.

Kiwi Pies donated mini savoury pies, What The Food donated slices and Pak'nSave Te Awamutu donated the flour, sugar, orange juice, ham, cheese and tomatoes.

She says with the response that she's had and the positive feedback, she'd definitely run another Pink Ribbon Breakfast in the future.

Absolutely speechless 😌🥺 My goal was $1500 total . I thought that was a push but I was determined to make it... Posted by Doe & Co on Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Many who attended took to Doe & Co's Facebook page to praise Ingrid for her work.

"Such a beautiful morning, glad we were able to contribute to a great cause and have such a great time in the process," said one attendee.

Another said, "Wow!!! That's incredible!! Thanks for all the hard work it took to make this event happen. It was awesome."

"I would just like to say a massive thank you to each and every one of you who came along to the breakfast," said Ingrid.