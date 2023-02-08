Damage to State Highway 23 between Whatawhata and Raglan which has seen the road closed for more than a week. Photo / Supplied

Damage to State Highway 23 between Whatawhata and Raglan which has seen the road closed for more than a week. Photo / Supplied

Restoring road access on State Highway 23 (SH23) between Whatawhata and Raglan is urgently under way, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency reports.

This crucial link between Raglan and Hamilton was fully closed on Wednesday last week, following a serious slip on the section known as the Raglan Deviation.

Waka Kotahi is now constructing a temporary diversion road around the slip site through private property.

The plan started to take shape on Friday, and after the Waka Kotahi team met with landowners, fence and tree removal began.

Earthworks will be carried out over the next few days to create the new temporary road, which if at all possible will be two lanes wide.

“We are very grateful to landowners for their generous co-operation, and to Vodafone NZ for enabling us to work within close proximity of the fibre optic cable that runs through the site of the slump,” says Cara Lauder, Waka Kotahi system manager for the Waikato.

The new temporary road will be raised to protect the cable, which is not exposed by the current slip. The cable is around 600mm deep.

“While we cannot give a firm opening date at this stage, we want to assure the community that every effort is being made to create access as a matter of urgency,” says Cara.

Tree clearance on SH23 to gain access to private property for a temporary diversion road. Photo / Supplied

“The temporary diversion road allows us the time we need to thoroughly investigate and plan the long-term restoration of SH23.”

The slump continues to move, and geotechnical testing, including drilling, is ongoing.

Cara says while SH23 remains closed, contractors are taking the opportunity to bring forward some planned resurfacing work to a steep section of the deviation further west.

This work will take place today until Saturday.

Waka Kotahi will provide another update on the expected timeline as soon as possible.

The official detour route remains Ohautira Rd, Waingao Rd, Herschel St, Ellery St, Whatawhata Ave, Ngāruawāhia Rd, Horotiu Rd to rejoin SH23. Motorists are warned to be careful and drive to the conditions as the detour includes tight, winding sections.

Timeline:

Monday, January 30: SH23 closed to one lane due to cracking.

Tuesday, January 32: Crack became 300mm drop.

Wednesday, February 1: Drop became slump. Geotechnical assessments get under way. The road is closed overnight and a detour route is established.

Thursday, February 2: Road closed to all traffic, while engineers continued to investigate the severity of the situation and ongoing risk.

Friday, February 3: Plan actioned to construct a temporary diversion road.

Before travelling Waka Kotahi recommends checking road conditions and planning accordingly:

Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAWaikatoBoP

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiWaiBP

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)