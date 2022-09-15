Reverend Julie Guest invites you to join her for a cuppa, cake and chat about death at the Te Awamutu Death Café. Photo / Dean Taylor

Reverend Julie Guest invites you to join her for a cuppa, cake and chat about death at the Te Awamutu Death Café. Photo / Dean Taylor

A new initiative at St John's Anglican Church launches this month, aimed at offering people the chance to meet, socialise, share food and drink, and discuss death.

Te Awamutu Death Café will launch on Tuesday, September 27, at 10am in the Church lounge.

Reverend Julie Guest says everyone is welcome and there is no cost, although donations are also welcome.

At a Death Café, people, often strangers, gather to eat cake, drink tea, and discuss death.

"Our objective is to increase awareness of death, with a view to helping people make the most of their (finite) lives," says Julie.

"A Death Café is a group-directed discussion of death with no agenda, objectives or themes.

"It is a discussion group rather than a grief support or counselling session".

Julie says Death Cafés are always offered on a not-for-profit basis, with no intention of leading people to any conclusion, product, or course of action, alongside refreshing drinks and nourishing food.

She says there are a number of reasons why she is starting a Death Café.

"Firstly, the conversations I have experienced in a Death Café are some of the richest and most meaningful I have ever been part of," says Julie.

"Secondly, I have seen so many people hit by grief even in my short time in Te Awamutu.

"Grief is a hard and lonely road which Death Café can help make a little easier just by sharing.

"Thirdly, I do believe that figuring out what you think about death helps us live life more fully.

"Finally, I have long believed that while expert help is sometimes necessary, people are very capable of helping each other, given the opportunity. Death Café creates an opportunity."

People who want to find out more about Death Café can visit the international website deathcafe.com