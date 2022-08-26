Waipā District Council staff members Rodney Wilkinson, Karl Tutty and Riaan Jonker were present on a cold morning to talk dogs and answer the public's questions on 8 August. Photo/Supplied.

More than 300 people have given council feedback about dogs in Waipā.

Comment on dog exercise rules, exercise areas, prohibited areas, and other aspects of dog control will help shape potential changes to council's dog control policy and associated bylaw to be considered later in the year. At that point, council will call for formal public submissions on specific proposals.

Council staff have sought face-to-face feedback on dog issues - at the Cambridge Farmers' Market, the car-boot sale in Bank St, Te Awamutu, Victoria St in Cambridge and Alexandra St, Te Awamutu.

The response to the pop-up stalls has pleased Waipā's group manager for district growth and regulatory, Wayne Allan.

"Our staff have really taken the lead on this and we've had four very good days at the stalls. In the past four weeks, we have spoken to hundreds of Waipā residents," Wayne said.

"We have received many constructive responses from our residents on how we can improve our dog control service which will help shape our dog control policy and bylaw."

People could continue to provide feedback until August 31, either online or via forms from council offices and libraries.

Online forms are available at DogForms or people can email submissions@waipadc.govt.nz with the subject line Dog Control Policy.