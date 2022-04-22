Lewis Johnston (centre) after the 2022 Track National Championships in Cambridge. Photo / Cycling New Zealand

Te Awamutu Sports Cycling Club's Lewis Johnston, 17, has been a machine on the cycling track over the past months.

Johnston, a Year 13 student at St Peter's Cambridge and school captain of the cycling academy, competed at the 2022 Track National Championships in Cambridge from March 15-19 and won gold and the national title for the under-19 men's points race final (20km), bronze in the under-19 men's scratch race final (10km) and a trophy for maximum points generated for his age group.

He then competed in the 2022 Oceania Track Cycling Championships in Brisbane from April 2-5.

Johnston received gold and an Oceania title in the under-19 men's points race, silver in the team pursuit and bronze in the omnium.

He has just been selected by Cycling NZ to represent New Zealand at the 2022 UCI Track Cycling Junior World Championships from August 23-27 at the Sylvan Adams Velodrome in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Johnston, who lives in Tamahere, has been a Te Awamutu Sports Cycling Club member since he was 12 years old.

Mum Nancy Johnston says, "[Although we no longer live in Te Awamutu], we have always felt like members of the TA community as we still have our family farm on Park Rd and most of our family still lives in TA.

"Lewis contributes his love of cycling to the extremely nurturing community of Te Awamutu Sports Cycling Club, both on the road and track."

Lewis Johnston (centre) after the 2022 Oceania Track Cycling Championships in Brisbane. Photo / Supplied

His father and grandfather are both past members of Te Awamutu Sports Cycling Club.

Johnston says, "TA Sports Cycling Club consistently attracts international standard riders in their club racing, both on road and on track.

"It creates competitive and inspiring experience for young riders like me. I am hoping to ride on the international stage one day."