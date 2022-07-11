Cutthroat Brothers Te Awamutu has a new premises. Photo / Jesse Wood

Cutthroat Brothers barbershop owner Tyrone Clark told the Te Awamutu Courier in 2020 that their plan was to endeavour towards an educational programme for the next generation, now they are making that a reality.

As of Monday, July 11, Cutthroat Brothers Te Awamutu moved locations to 41 Alexandra St, next to First National Te Awamutu.

"We outgrew the shop on Churchill St pretty quick and just thought with the bigger space, it'll open more opportunities for us and more exposure on the main street," says Tyrone.

The extra space in the new store will help to introduce the Cutthroat Brothers Education Pathway that they are working on.

There isn't a set date for the school opening, but Tyrone says to keep an eye on their Facebook page, Cutthroat Brothers Te Awamutu, for updates and information.

"We've got five chairs here now but we're adding a sixth one and hopefully with the barber school, if we get busier we can have a couple more out the back."

The award-winning barbershop opened its doors in May 2020 and has since expanded, with stores in Leamington and Ōtorohanga.