Abbie Osborn of CrossFit Assiduous took out the gold medal in the 16-17 year female division at the 2020 New Zealand CrossFit Nationals. Photos / Supplied

Abbie Osborn, 16, and Stella Quigley, 15, two young, up-and-coming CrossFit athletes from CrossFit Assiduous competed at the New Zealand CrossFit Nationals on December 5-6 at Cambridge's Avantidrome.

This is New Zealand's largest and only national CrossFit competition that brings together the top 256 athletes from around the country to compete and determine who is the fittest in New Zealand.

Both competitors had to qualify for a spot through a series of online workouts back in July.

Abbie managed to qualify first in her age group and Stella third in hers.

CrossFit Assiduous' Stella Quigley placed third in the 14-15 year old female division at the 2020 New Zealand CrossFit Nationals.

Although qualified, uncertainty whether the event would go ahead - due to Covid-19 restrictions - did mean there was a longer gap between qualifications and the national event.

Once a new date was set, the girls' hard work was put on display at the national event over the two-day period in early December.



The event is scored off eight workouts over two days, with each workout score tallied up to their overall score at the end of the weekend.

Abbie, who was competing in the 16-17 year female division, had a near-perfect weekend and even coming off a hamstring injury managed to find herself in first place overall and standing as national champion at the end of the weekend.

Stella, who was competing in the 14-15 year female division, had a very hard-fought battle with the top three girls.

The three bounced between first and third for most of the weekend, with Stella putting in some impressive performances in the swim event and the running event.

At the end of the weekend Stella wound up third overall in her division.



The girls' hard work and training over the past year came through strongly going up against New Zealand's fittest girls.

Both girls are still just as hungry to carry on their dominant performance next year, with some bigger targets to come.

The entire team at CrossFit Assiduous on Rickit Rd offer their congratulations to the pair for representing the gym and doing them proud.