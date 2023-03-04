Successful Creative Communities Scheme grant recipient Te Ra Whakamana Rangatahi Waipa Kapa Haka Festival, October 2022. Photo / Supplied

Waipā District Council has teamed up with Creative New Zealand to give local creatives a funding boost.

The Creative Communities Scheme aims to promote, support and increase participation in community arts and cultural activities in Waipā. There is $30,000 available in this March funding round.

Waipā District Council community adviser Gina Scott said the scheme is a great opportunity for the district’s creative community to fund additional projects.

“Grants mean those wanting to share their passion for art have a chance to worry less about raising funds and instead have more time to focus on creative outcomes. The scheme aims to support recipients as much as possible, as well as increasing participation opportunities for the whole community.”

Grants are allocated by a committee made up of members of the community with an interest in, and knowledge of, the arts.

Applications must meet at least one of the scheme’s three criteria; create opportunities to increase access and participation, support diverse artistic culture or enable young people to get engaged with the arts. The fund is open to groups, organisations or individuals, and grants usually range between $500-$5000.

Applications opened on March 1 and close on March 31. To apply, visit www.waipadc.govt.nz/creativecommunities.



