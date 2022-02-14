Te Awamutu College.

A Covid-19 case has been confirmed within Te Awamutu College, but the school will remain open with health and cleaning measures in place.

The close contacts of the student have been contacted. Those who were not in direct contact will continue learning as normal.

The school acknowledges that a Covid case in the school can be very unsettling for the community, but they urge the public to treat those affected with kindness and respect the privacy of individuals and their situations.

"Consider the impact that social media and rumours can have on others before posting or sharing information," says principal Tony Membery.

Those who came into direct contact are doing online learning while they are in their isolation period.

Those students and staff who are not close contacts are able to attend school but are advised to watch out for symptoms and to stay home if they are unwell. If symptoms develop, get tested immediately then stay home until your test results return, the school says.

"The health and well-being of our children is a top priority and as you know we are doing all we can to reduce the risk of transmission," says Tony.

The school says that "all whānau and eligible students in each school are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated".

Te Awamutu College has also sent out a newsletter reminding parents and caregivers that masks are mandated indoors at red – unless they have an exemption.

Masks need to securely cover the nose and mouth. The World Health Organisation recommends three layers of fabric.

If you have a legitimate concern about a possible case, please contact the school. However, the school will only act once the case has been confirmed by the Ministry of Health.

Contact wcarter@tac.school.nz for further information.