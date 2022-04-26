Country singer Norm Martin is thrilled to perform in Ngāhinapōuri. Photo/Supplied

Norm Martin started singing when he was 14 years old with the help and guidance of Howard Morrison.

After a little while, he started entering talent quests, as they were all the go back in the 70s, performing in the likes of the Peter Stuyvesant quests which were promoted by John Rowles and Frankie Stevens.

He began to get lucky and won some of them. He then progressed into country music when he followed his dad around country music clubs.

Norm later moved to Auckland and joined the country music circuit based there.

"At this time I was singing with some of New Zealand's best country musicians," says Norm.

Previously he has sung at the Norfolk Island festival and some New Zealand festivals.

He released his CD in 2002. He says for the last 12 months his "CD has been getting air time on the radio, which I am extremely pleased about", says Norm.

Norm has been asked to entertain at the Mt Pirongia Country Music Club on Sunday, May 8, at Ngāhinapōuri Hall. He is very eager to perform and invites you all to come to see his talent.