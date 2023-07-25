Waipā District Council will be seeking feedback on its Gambling Policy. Photo / File

Rules around how many gaming machines should be allowed in Waipā and exactly where are back in the limelight.

In the coming weeks Waipā District Council will seek feedback on its present Gambling Policy, before deciding whether existing rules should be changed. The policy provides some controls on gaming machine venues and TABs but does not cover all types of gambling.

Specifically, the council wants to know how many gaming machines (pokies) and TABs there should be in the district, where both should be allowed to be located, and if gaming machines can be relocated if a venue closes.

Only 232 pokie machines are allowed in Waipā, usually in pubs or clubs. There are 72 gaming machines in Cambridge, 36 in Leamington, 106 in Te Awamutu, and a further 18 in Kihikihi.

Most gaming machines are owned by corporate societies, which pay the venue to host them. The money spent on pokies goes back to the corporate society that owns them. By law, at least 40 per cent of the money spent on pokies (excluding clubs) must be returned to the community as grants.

At present, if a new venue is established in Waipā and wants to have pokie machines, it must wait for an existing venue to give up its machines.

Group manager district growth and regulatory services Wayne Allan said elected councillors are seeking a steer from the community on whether existing rules should be changed. If so, that would trigger a formal legal process and a revised draft policy would go back to the community.

“It’s important people have a say as part of this process over the next month because that will potentially influence what might happen in Waipā for the next three years.”

Feedback can be provided online from July 31 at www.waipadc.govt.nz/gamblingreview or by picking up information from council offices and libraries. Feedback must be provided by Friday, August 25.



